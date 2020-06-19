TRAVERSE CITY — A 20-year dream became a reality after a 30-minute closed session.
The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority approved a purchase agreement for $1.75 million with TCF Bank to build a long-discussed Civic Square at 203 S. Union St., currently a Chemical Bank.
The DDA unanimously approved the purchase agreement after returning from a 30-minute closed session Friday morning to discuss the potential purchase of the property from TCF Bank. The project was made possible by a $1 million grant from Rotary Charities and $2 million from the state.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy, Rotary Club of Traverse City outgoing President Homer Nye and Rotary Charities Chairman Jeff Hickman announced the project at a press conference following the meeting. They were joined by the Rotary Club's board, Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers and several others at the future site.
DDA Board Chair Leah Bagdon McCallum told the authority board that the Civic Square has been discussed for 20 years and is one of the main reasons she joined the board. McCallum was audibly emotional when discussing the project.
"It's a big deal; a big project," McCallum said. "It's a big deal for Traverse City."
Other members of the DDA board of directors also expressed enthusiastic support for the project.
"I'm very proud of the DDA moving forward with the new Civic Square," vice chair Gabe Schneider said.
"This is a tremendous benefit for the city of Traverse City," DDA board treasurer Scott Hardy added.
