Civic Center input session
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation hosts a public input session from 5-7 p.m. June 22 at the pavilion at Civic Center Park, 1213 W. Civic Center Dr.
Park users of all ages can comment on and discuss the results of a community survey about the master site planning process for the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
The goal is to improve outdated facilities and green spaces, lack of signs, aging infrastructure and traffic flow and parking issues. Parks and Recreation hired design company Beckett and Raeder, Inc. to lead the project.
Social distancing is enforced and attendees must wear face masks during this event. Residents ages 18 and younger can answer questions at surveymonkey.com/r/CivicCenterYouthSurvey. Call 231-922-4511 to learn more.
State drops license suspension of defiant barber
OWOSSO — The state of Michigan has lifted the suspension of a barber’s license, but he still faces a hearing for cutting hair while shops and salons were closed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
An administrative law judge on Tuesday granted the state’s request to lift Karl Manke’s suspension. Regulators said an “imminent threat” to public health no longer exists at the Owosso barbershop.
Manke, 77, reopened his shop on May 4 in defiance of Whitmer’s order to keep barbershops and salons closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Manke’s barber and business licenses were subsequently suspended, but he still kept cutting hair.
He still faces a July 15 hearing on the formal May 12 complaint filed by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, known as LARA.
“If the judge finds that Mr. Manke violated the Occupational Code, the matter will proceed to the Board of Barber Examiners for the imposition of sanctions,” LARA spokesman David Harns said.
The possible penalties are broad, from license revocation to a reprimand.
“Why they won’t drop it, I’ve got no clue,” said Manke’s attorney, David Kallman.
Separately, Manke was ticketed by police for reopening his shop.
Barbershops, salons and nail spas were allowed to reopen Monday across Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.