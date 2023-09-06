TRAVERSE CITY — Zoning changes that aim to create more housing opportunities in Traverse City are moving forward, at least in part.
After a lengthy discussion where city commissioners went through the six changes one by one, they agreed Monday to introduce five at their Sept. 18 meeting. That in turn will be another chance to decide what, if anything, commissioners vote on come Oct. 16 when they’re set to have their final say.
Commissioner Tim Werner explained Monday’s vote was the first of three, with the final being Oct. 16. A “yes” vote to an amendment just “keeps it in the mix” for now and commissioners might not necessarily approve it later.
One of the most controversial provisions is out, one that would eliminate an owner occupancy requirement for homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Commissioners agreed to keep the owner occupancy requirement, and also dropped proposed changes that would have allowed ADUs with triplexes and quadplexes in two-family neighborhoods, or with duplexes in one-family neighborhoods.
They did agree to keep debating an elimination of the 15-per-year limit on new ADUs, and to allow them with duplexes in two-family neighborhoods.
Commissioners also dropped an amendment that would have allowed triplexes and quadplexes in two-family neighborhoods. Linda Koebert, who also serves on the city planning commission, said she wants to see the city adopt simple form-based codes laying out what building types would be accepted for these triplexes and quadplexes. One rule she proposed would be allowing a maximum height of 35 feet for sloped roofs, or 25 for flat roofs.
“I want to establish a difference in how high a peaked roof can be versus a flat roof, which is one of the things that people find distasteful, to have too much mass next to them,” she said. “Once that gets established, hopefully that will help a great deal.”
But Mayor Richard Lewis pointed out such standards wouldn’t be ready by November, when his term and that of three other commissioners expire. Lewis, who previously announced he’s not seeking reelection, reiterated that he doesn’t want to leave the amendments up to a future city commission.
“One of the things I said, I’m not going to lay this in the next city commission’s lap and say, now this is coming at you,” he said. “Not fair.”
Koebert said she believed the planning commission would, or at least should, revisit allowing triplexes and quadplexes in two-family neighborhoods following the November election.
Commissioners advanced other amendments Monday for further consideration:
- Allowing duplexes by right in one-family neighborhoods;
- Allowing cluster housing on a one-acre lot, down from five, and switching to an administrative special land use permit from a city commission-approved one;
- Allowing two homes on lots twice the minimum size in single-family neighborhoods without requiring a lot split; and
- Cutting minimum lot sizes in one- and two-family neighborhoods, and increasing impervious surface limits.
Proponents argued the changes would allow for housing variety, particularly smaller homes that might sell at a better price point. Sam Flamont, a city resident, also believed allowing duplexes by right could create more apartments quickly and help drive down rents through competition.
“If you create competition, the price will come down, and this one will create competition fast enough to actually make a difference,” he said.
Others in favor of the change talked about the need for young professionals, service workers and others to find housing they can afford in town. Jack Lankford told commissioners he has seen coworkers leave town because they can’t find a place.
Critics of the proposals — and there are many — asked city leaders to at least slow down and more carefully consider changes they fear could have far-reaching impacts on city neighborhoods. They raised concerns ranging from impacts on privacy to those who have an ADU overlooking their back yard to investors and developers reaping the most gain from the amendments at the expense of city residents.
Heather Shaw, formerly a planning commissioner who resigned in protest over what she saw as a “rubber stamp” for the amendments, said housing prices skyrocketed in other communities that tried large-scale rezoning. She also opposed any increases to impervious surface allowances.
“We have flooding issues all over the city, this is just going to add to that,” she said.
Commissioners heard many more public commenters Monday, as Lewis allowed the audience to sound off on each of the amendments shortly before city leaders voted on whether or not to keep them moving forward or table them.
City resident Gary Shilke told commissioners they’re in a hard spot since they have to represent their constituents but sometimes have to make calls that “go against the grain” if they believe it’s the right move. Commissioners need to try to understand how the majority of city residents feel about the zoning changes, ask themselves if they would vote in accordance with the majority’s feelings and make sure they’re right about whatever decision they do make.
“In making decisions, Davy Crockett said, ‘Be sure you’re right, then go ahead,’” Shilke said. “And for the sake of the Traverse City residents and our neighborhoods, when you make your decision, I hope you’re right.”
