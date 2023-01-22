TRAVERSE CITY — Grants topping $10 million, pavement preservation and resurfacing totaling $2.3 million, and 2,562 trees and seedlings planted are just a few metrics in a 2022-in-review report for Traverse City.
Called The Performance, city commissioners will review the report at their study session Monday. It’s an annual presentation City Manager Marty Colburn gives where he briefly highlights last year’s major developments in everything from climate action, health and safety, water systems projects and other infrastructure improvements.
Other highlights include completing the West Boardman Lake Trail around the lake’s southwestern shore, an overhauled city website and the launching, continuation or completion of various planning projects for the downtown and city as a whole.
Jennifer Campbell, Traverse City’s police social worker coordinator, also will give a presentation Monday, along with department command staff, about her work on the department’s Quick Response Team in 2022 into 2023. The team works to provide overdose prevention and response for people with a substance use disorder and who also are either homeless, having a mental health crisis or both.
The department created the team with approximately $211,000 from the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program through the University of Michigan, as previously reported. Campbell will review how the department did on various grant requirements, as well as goals and next steps for 2023.
Those include cutting the city’s fatal overdoses and using naloxone in 50 percent or more of overdoses, currently at 30 percent, documents show.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette and Communications Specialist Colleen Paveglio also will tell commissioners about City Academy. The eight-session program will include classes on how the city runs, including its parks, finances, drinking and wastewater systems and planning processes.
It’s aimed at 12 to 15 participants 18 and older with city residents getting first priority, documents show. Applications would be due Feb. 28, with participants notified by March 15 and the evening sessions starting April 18.
