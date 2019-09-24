TRAVERSE CITY — Buying power at an upcharge will help Traverse City bridge the gap to meet its clean energy goal ahead of schedule.
City commissioners on Monday agreed the time was right to start powering municipal operations using Traverse City Light & Power’s “green rate.” They unanimously approved telling city Manager Marty Colburn to make the change immediately.
The move pushes the city to the 90-percent point of its goal to power operations using renewable energy by 2020’s end, city Commissioner Richard Lewis said afterward — the city aims to lop 10 percent off its consumption through efficiencies.
Lewis pushed for the immediate change after Commissioner Tim Werner said he wanted to talk about the timing of the switch before Commissioner Michele Howard left — Monday was her last meeting before she resigns to become Traverse Area District Library executive director.
Lewis said he wanted the current slate of commissioners to finish the job.
“It’s not up to the next commission to finish it, it’s up to us or it’s not going to get finished, it’s done,” he said.
Renewables currently power 21 percent of city operations, TCL&P Executive Director Tim Arends said.
Part of a mid-Michigan solar farm’s output will power the rest when it goes online in 2021, Werner said. Buying power at the “green rate” helps the city meet its renewable energy goal until then.
The utility has an excess of renewable energy credits from clean energy projects it owns, Arends said. The utility will retire those credits on the city’s behalf, allowing it to claim a bigger chunk of clean power in the utility’s portfolio.
Other customers can elect to do the same, for 25 to 100 percent of their energy use, Arends said.
That comes at a cost — the city budgeted an extra $71,000 for the 2019-20 fiscal year to cover the increase, Lewis said. He believes it’s worth the extra expense, he said afterward. It allows the city to power itself without using carbon-emitting fossil fuels.
“We’re trying to be more environmentally sensitive,” he said. “This community has always been that way. I noticed that when I got here in 1991.”
Hans Voss, a city resident and Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities executive director, thanked commissioners for making the move, along with everyone who helped them get there.
City leaders set the clean energy goal in January 2017, and agreed later that year to buy the output of Heritage Sustainable Energy’s 1-megawatt solar array on M-72 to help get there.
TCL&P board members followed suit with their own goal in August 2018, agreeing to switch completely to clean power by 2040.
Mayor Jim Carruthers championed the city’s goal, and said it’s exciting news all around that the city met it ahead of time.
There was some nervousness at first about meeting the ambitious schedule, Carruthers said. He credited the “Green Team” — a task force assigned with cutting city energy use and its environmental impact overall — and others with making it possible.
There’s still more work to do, like trimming as much of the city’s power consumption as possible, Carruthers said.
“This is the beginning for us, it’s a good beginning, it’s proven to the community that we can do this and so now we can work hard to support (Traverse City) Light & Power to make those goals a reality — hopefully sooner than 2040, but that’s what they’ve set, with benchmarks to get there,” he said.
