TRAVERSE CITY — An old agreement between Traverse City and Michigan Department of Transportation’s predecessor could steer the future of Grandview Parkway.
That’s if it still holds any weight. While a MDOT representative previously told the city the 1947 deal to build the joint trunkline on city land has been superseded by state law, some city commissioners aren’t so sure.
An outside opinion from Debra Walling, now in private practice after nearly 30 years as Dearborn’s legal counsel, is ready for commissioners’ review, Traverse City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said. She suggested they review it in closed session first.
“I just think the city commission should have an opportunity to discuss the legal opinion before they make any type of decision to release it or not, which they may or may not do, that’s up to them,” she said.
Commissioner Tim Werner said the discussion might start behind closed doors but he’s in favor of opening it up. He hoped that before the end of Monday’s meeting, the public would know what Walling wrote.
“Whatever the outcome is, I hope it is all public by the end of the meeting and it can be a public discussion, with the public participating in the discussion,” he said.
That’ll take at least three other votes to waive attorney-client privilege on the communication, according to a memo from Trible-Laucht.
Werner previously raised the agreement, which requires agreement between both the highway department and city before any improvements are done on what was to become M-22, M-37 and U.S. 31 on city and railroad property. He criticized the state department for its design and what he sees as a lack of real cooperation with the city — MDOT representatives previously defended both the design and process, which included public meetings and weekly sit-downs with city staff.
Werner agreed that even if MDOT has been receptive to the city’s requests as its employees claim, the power dynamic would change if the agreement still has legal weight.
That agreement was superseded by Public Act 51 of 1951, which gives MDOT sole authority to work within its right-of-way, according to a 2017 letter from MDOT that cited an opinion from the state Attorney General’s office.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter agreed she wants to get to the bottom of whether that’s true.
“It was incumbent upon us to explore that further, because I think it’ll just continue this kind of question, especially with such an important thoroughfare in our city right along the bay,” she said. “It’s just important that we know the process and know what role we really do have in it.”
She’s hopeful the opinion will provide clarity, and also favors releasing it to the public afterward. There’s plenty of public engagement around it so waiving attorney-client privilege is in the public’s interest, she said.
Trible-Laucht said she hasn’t received the final bill for Walling’s opinion, but she expects it’ll cost considerably less than the $10,000 commissioners authorized in February.
Loans, Treasurer
Commissioners on Monday will also decide on two letters of intent to borrow up to $30 million in Clean Water Revolving Fund money, and another $16 million from the Drinking Water Revolving Fund, each over five years.
Nearly half of the largest sum is $14.5 million to overhaul the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant’s primary treatment stages, including replacing the primary header — a massive pipe that needed an epoxy wrap because of serious corrosion, as previously reported. Its replacement could be unnecessary if the reworked treatment stages don’t require it.
The remainder would be projects to shore up the sewage system, including relining mains that could be letting in groundwater through cracks and faulty joints, as previously reported.
That groundwater likely contributed to three sewage spills in 2020.
Drinking water projects would include work at the water treatment plant to add redundancy, and various upgrades to fix water pressure issues.
Commissioners will also decide whether to make James Henderson the city treasurer. He has been serving in that role in the interim after city Manager Marty Colburn fired Kelli Martin in September.
Colburn did so after reprimanding Martin for insubordination, and she told city commissioners that came after she raised some issues including payments being approved without the proper authorization, as previously reported — those were made inadvertently, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette previously said.
Commissioners later reprimanded Colburn for firing Martin without getting their authority first and Colburn subsequently apologized, as previously reported.
Werner said he’ll support Henderson’s appointment, and Walter said she will as well.
“We’ve been through some rocky times with the previous employment situation, and I feel like the city manager’s done a good job of vetting his possible appointment, so I think we’re in a good place with that,” Walter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.