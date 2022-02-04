TRAVERSE CITY — Top priorities for Traverse City leaders in 2022 are taking shape, and they'll keep refining the list they have so far at another study session.
Commissioners will meet 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave., with Megan Motil, Parallel Solutions president, meeting documents show. She'll help them build on a Jan. 8 session where they started to define their top goals for the new year.
Priorities emerging so far are identifying how the city can address housing issues and homelessness, finding opportunities to connect people to others and to the natural world, economic development, managing the city's water systems, addressing climate change and resiliency, and city operations and keeping the public engaged in them.
Commissioners at the previous session also ranked those goals, and came up with steps to achieve each one, according to Motil's memo.
Next, they'll edit those priorities and actions as needed for addressing housing and homelessness, and managing city water systems. They'll develop those for the remaining goals — Colburn in a memo to commissioners said they'll formally adopt the finished list at a future meeting.
