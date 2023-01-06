TRAVERSE CITY — Housing developers could build bigger on Traverse City’s Industrial-zoned properties if city commissioners change the zoning.
Planning commissioners agreed Wednesday to recommend a change that would drop a 6,000-square-feet total floor space limit for certain uses in Industrial districts. City Planner Shawn Winter said that limit comes from C-2 Neighborhood Center zoning rules, which aimed to keep large, imposing buildings away from single-family residential neighborhoods where many C-2 districts are found.
But the building size limit seemed to make little sense in Industrial districts where a factory could have 100,000 square feet of floor space or more, Winter said.
Nor did two different requirements for operating hours seem very logical, either. Uses allowed under C-2 zoning had to close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Industrial districts versus 2-6 a.m. in C-2 districts. Meanwhile, factories can operate 24 hours a day.
“So it seems kind of silly that we’re saying we’re going to be more restrictive in a more intense zoning district than we would be in C-2,” Winter said.
What the city planner called a disconnect came to his attention during a zoning review of three city-owned parcels at Woodmere Avenue and Beitner Street, he said. They’re part of an effort to redevelop city-owned property into housing, especially affordable homes.
Those parcels are zoned Industrial, and a 6,000-square-foot limit would make it difficult to build multifamily housing there, Winter said. Same goes for an Industrial-zoned parcel Woda Cooper Companies is eyeing for another 53-apartment building.
That size limit would remain in place in C-2 districts, Winter said after the meeting.
While Winter said he initially thought the 4-1 vote meant the board had failed to agree to recommend the amendment’s approval, he later learned that bylaws only require a majority of planning commissioners present to vote yes.
City and planning commissioner Mitchell Treadwell voted against, and board Chairman David Hassing and commissioners Anna Dituri and Heather Shaw were absent. So too was Linda Koebert, the newly appointed city commission representative.
Treadwell questioned whether the change made sense — while Winter noted Short’s Brewing is adding employee housing in Bellaire, Treadwell countered the company isn’t turning a warehouse into housing next to a production facility in an industrial area.
Some properties zoned for industry are probably better suited to other uses, whereas others are clearly in the right spot, Treadwell said. He questioned whether rezoning individual parcels or part of the Woodmere Avenue corridor would be the better move.
Rezoning parcel by parcel risks getting into spot zoning, Winter said — where ordinance singles out a piece of property by setting rules inconsistent from surrounding land, according to Michigan State University Extension.
And rezoning a wider swath could make industry along Woodmere a legal nonconforming use, jeopardizing future expansion or even financing, Winter said.
Treadwell said he was concerned that past instances of people moving in near noisy land uses, then complaining to the point where the preexisting land use can’t expand or operate at full capacity, could repeat themselves in Traverse City.
But Winter pointed out residential is already allowed in Industrial districts.
“Again, we’re not talking about a new use whatsoever, we’re talking about eliminating one dimensional standard to help make housing more feasible,” he said.
It’s likely that most Industrial zones will stay just that, Winter said. The city’s largely built out, and the scarcity of industrial land recently prompted city leaders to rule out any recreational marijuana licenses for a district including Aero Park Drive’s factories and warehouses.
After the meeting, Winter said he didn’t believe removing the size limit would have a detrimental effect by adding too much development pressure on remaining industrial parcels.
City commissioners get the final say and will take up the amendment at a future meeting, Winter said.
