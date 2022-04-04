TRAVERSE CITY — Efforts to rebuild Traverse City’s small, worn-out senior center have reached another decision point, and two city commissioners could help choose a path forward.
Commissioners will decide Monday if they’ll appoint two of their own to an ad hoc committee that would also include two Grand Traverse County commissioners, according to a memo from city Manager Marty Colburn. They would have a March deadline to decide how to raise $7.5 million to build a new senior center at Barlow and Front streets, its current home and a city park.
That estimate is up from a previous $5.584 million in February 2020 as construction costs increased, Colburn wrote.
Options include a fundraiser, which could take some time, a multi-year millage levied countywide with voter approval, or a combination of the two.
The city could also borrow up to $8 million or so if county leaders agreed to placing a 10-year millage to pay off the debt on the ballot.
That option would require the city to issue a resolution of intent no later than mid-May, as state law gives city voters a chance to put these borrowing decisions to a public vote, Colburn wrote. He suggested the ad hoc committee have a May deadline.
The push to replace the senior center dates back to two decades, and current discussions between city and county leaders aim to restart a joint effort that faltered in August 2020. Advocates for a new building have pushed for a millage or to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to build the structure, as previously reported.
PASSING FISH
A proposed selective fish passageway slated to replace the Union Street Dam may be tied up in court, but researchers are still looking for a way to analyze how migratory fish impact the Boardman River, also known as the Ottaway.
Commissioners on Monday could consider an agreement to allow up to 264 tagged white and longnose suckers — two species of bottom-feeding fish native to the upper Great Lakes — in Boardman Lake.
That’s according to a proposed agreement between the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, the Department of Natural Resources and the city.
Cornell University and University of Windsor researchers want to analyze the river’s energy and nutrient dynamics, according to the agreement. The DNR would test 60 of each fish for viral hemhorragic disease before any are relocated, and their movements would be tracked with a sensor array.
None of the work would take place at Union Street Dam park or within the proposed footprint of FishPass, according to the draft agreement.
WASTEWATER PLANT
Commissioners could also approve a renewed, 10-year contract with Jacobs to operate the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, documents show.
That contract would have the city paying a base fee of $3,007,616 from July through June 2023, with future base fees to be negotiated annually.
The city and five neighboring townships use the plant, with the five townships collectively owning 45 percent of its capacity, as previously reported.
They also split maintenance and capital improvement costs according to a master sewer agreement.
