TRAVERSE CITY — Building a new senior center keeps getting more costly, and that adds a sense of urgency for those who want to replace Traverse City’s old facility.
Mayor Richard Lewis told city commissioners at a recent meeting that he can’t see how a new building could be funded without a countywide millage. He didn’t rule out raising money through a capital campaign, as Grand Traverse County commissioners recently proposed.
One option could even involve both, Lewis said — seek private donations, grants and other funding, then in 2024 ask voters to adopt a millage to raise the rest.
Lewis and Commissioner Ashlea Walter agreed to serve on an ad hoc committee that should include two county commissioners as well.
It would also include city Manager Marty Colburn and county Administrator Nate Alger, as previously reported.
City commissioners agreed they should have through May to recommend a funding route. That would allow plenty of lead time to put the question on the November ballot.
“If there’s going to be a millage, if there’s that possibility, there’s a lot of paperwork that has to happen by the middle of August, if not sooner,” Lewis said.
Rob Hentschel, Grand Traverse County commission board chairman, said he’s still not convinced that a countywide milage is the right move. The Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network, which runs programming in the city-owned building at Barlow and East Front streets, has four other locations, including The Rock in Kingsley.
That building was built without a countywide millage, and even combining both a tax levy and capital campaign would still result in taxpayers funding a building the county board doesn’t control, Hentschel said.
“I’m willing to participate in the discussion and listen to the ideas, but I’ve not been on board with a countywide millage for a building that’s owned by the city,” he said.
A capital campaign alone would have plenty of competition going after the same donors, Lewis said. Generous as the city might be, there’s still a limit, he argued.
Plus it would take some time, with past estimates ranging from a few to several years, Lewis said.
Add to that however long it would take to raise $7.5 million, the newest general estimate for how much a building designed in 2020 with public input would cost. That’s according to a memo from Colburn where he cited increasing construction costs, he told commissioners.
It’s $1,916,000 more than the $5,584,000 estimate the city had in 2020 when a joint effort between city and county leaders foundered in August that year.
Robert Steadman, past president of Friends of Senior Center, said it’s exactly what the group predicted at the time — the longer a new building takes to build, the more it’ll ultimately cost. And the group’s previous prediction that they would rise by roughly $1 million a year came to pass, something the city could show to county commissioners to make the case for a millage.
“I mean they’re talking about a capital campaign, the best bet that you can imagine is three years, so another $3 million and now you’re up to $10 million for the building,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”
Hentschel said he believes a capital campaign can still work, pointing to past successes in Traverse City and beyond like the Cowell Family Cancer Center. Those campaigns all factored in inflation, although he agreed that factor is probably harder to predict now.
Some city commissioners were wary of asking for a millage again — Walter said it’s been done before, and Commissioner Tim Werner said he feared a relationship between the two boards that’s “not the best” could cause the request to backfire, despite Colburn’s belief that it couldn’t hurt to ask again.
“It only needs to rub certain people the wrong way and they say, ‘Oh, you know what? I’m going to vote no,’” he said.
Hentschel rejected this, saying he believes the two boards have a good working relationship and said he holds no grudges over any past criticism from city commissioners.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said the ad hoc could avoid any miscommunications about who committed to what by having representatives from both boards at the same table.
Which county commissioners will serve on it should be on the board’s next agenda, Hentschel said. He’s certain there will be commissioners interested in taking part.
Alger said if the ad hoc’s discussion will be focused on funding, he doubts it’ll take long — both governments agree the city will own the building, it’ll be at its current spot and the county will provide as much programming as it can.
Hentschel agreed there’s a lot of pressure to build a new senior center, and right away.
“You can’t always give everyone everything they want, but I think it’s good for the community and we can work towards that,” he said.
The Senior Center Network draws its funding from a millage that expires at the end of 2022, Alger said. So too does the Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging — a separate organization with services that include transportation and at-home help like health care and lawn work, according to its website.
Alger said the senior services levy for the Senior Center Network is .0962 mills while that for the Commission on Aging is .4822 mills. He’ll confer with the leaders of both organizations later in April to determine if those rates are appropriate before asking county commissioners to put their renewal on the November ballot — by county policy, millage asks can only be placed on general election ballots.
