TRAVERSE CITY — Voters in Traverse City again rejected a developer’s request to build taller than 60 feet, this time for a project planned on the downtown’s west side.
That’s good news for T. Michael Jackson, a member of the Committee to Protect TC that campaigned against the ballot question.
“It was yet another voice of the people of Traverse City that they don’t want tall buildings downtown,” he said. “Yet again, we voted to reject any tall buildings in the downtown area.”
But even with 58 percent of city voters rejecting the request from Innovo Development Group, a recent state Court of Appeals decision could mean the building plans won’t change by much.
A three-judge panel in October reversed 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power’s decision for how buildings have to be measured. While Power ruled that parapet walls and elevator shafts must count toward a building’s height, appeals court judges disagreed.
Plaintiffs Save Our Downtown and city resident Albert Quick sued because several building features, especially an atrium that would stand nearly 80 feet tall, eclipsed the 60-foot cutoff requiring a citywide vote. But appeals court judges didn’t agree those building features would trigger the vote requirement under the 2016 city charter amendment.
That means the atrium, elevator shaft and other features aren’t affected by Tuesday’s election, so long as the appeals court ruling stands, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said.
However, appeals court judges agreed that insulation, a green roof and other building elements atop the roof deck did count toward the building height, as previously reported. At more than 62 feet, it would trigger the vote requirement, so the roof deck must be lowered.
Brian Mullally, Innovo Development Group principal and co-founder, said in a written statement the company is looking forward to building 97 more apartments, regardless of the outcome of the vote.
“We will continue to fight for more housing in the city, as we must all do more to help solve the housing crisis in the region as a moral imperative,” he said in the statement. “Residents at the Hall (Street) project will enjoy great rooftop amenities and bay views as well as the roof is activated for living enjoyment now.”
The developer wants to build a four-story building with apartments and first-floor commercial space plus covered parking, both in a ramp and within the first floor, as previously reported. It’s planned for a vacant lot on Hall Street.
Plaintiffs could still appeal to the state Supreme Court, which would decide whether to take the case or not, as previously reported.
Jay Zelenock, an attorney for Save Our Downtown and Quick, said he expected to discuss the next move soon, especially in light of the election outcome.
For now, Power’s ruling remains in effect until the deadline to appeal expires, as previously reported. It also would stay in effect while the Supreme Court decides the issue, should it take the case.
