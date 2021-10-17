TRAVERSE CITY — A downgrade in Union Street Dam’s condition rating could prompt city leaders to pay an engineering firm for monitoring services.
AECOM is offering a checklist of services, including dive or video inspections of the dam’s underwater parts, investigating slope stability and seepage and inspecting sheet pile wall gaps, for an amount not to exceed $135,000, documents show.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the monitoring services would follow up on a Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy inspection.
That report listed the dam’s condition as fair to poor, a downgrade from its previous satisfactory rating. EGLE inspectors pointed to more erosion at the earthen berm’s toe from seepage, trees that needed removal and spillway culverts that likely needed replacing, as previously reported.
AECOM is the engineering firm behind the Boardman and Sabin dam removal projects, as previously reported.
Colburn said the city didn’t seek bids for Union Street Dam monitoring because few if any other engineering firms in the area have the capabilities and experience with dam projects. Should city commissioners approve the contract at their meeting Monday, they’ll likely have to waive their policy that requires competitive bids for any transaction more than $9,000.
The money could come from the city’s capital improvements fund, documents show. Colburn said the city could potentially use some of its American Rescue Plan Act money instead.
The fate of Union Street Dam remains unknown as the city and Rick Buckhalter, one of its residents, battle in court over FishPass, a project that aims to replace it with a new labyrinth weir and 400-foot-long fish-sorting channel.
The city is appealing 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power’s finding that the fish-sorting channel doesn’t serve a park purpose and would require a public vote to build.
State Court of Appeals judges rejected the city’s request to add the latest dam inspection report to court records, and Power was unmoved by the city’s arguments that a previous inspection showed a pressing need to replace the dam.
That uncertainty is reflected in AECOM’s proposal, with some recommendations to depend on what ultimately happens with the FishPass project.
WEBSITE OVERHAUL
Also on Monday’s agenda is a $28,500 contract with Flight Path Creative to overhaul the city’s website.
Documents show the contract, which would include up to $5,000 annually for development support and $600 a year for five years of storage, was one of 17 bids for the project.
Commissioners on Monday will also consider adopting the Healthier Drinking Culture Strategic Plan, a set of recommendations with immediate, short-term and long-term recommendations for improving the city’s alcohol culture through public policy, private-sector buy-in and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.