TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City commissioner wants the rest of the board to renew the city’s resolve to build complete streets.
Commissioner Tim Werner wrote in a memo he did so after seeing plans to rebuild part of East Front Street. That led him to believe the city’s 2011 resolution to build streets that accommodate all legal uses was “forgotten by many in our community,” he wrote.
An item on the consent calendar, a list of items commissioners could adopt with a single vote and no discussion, would allow enclosed spaces on rooftops, such as bars. It would include rules like barring food or alcohol service between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m., banning outdoor performances or amplified sound during a similar, albeit larger, time span, and limiting the enclosed space to 20 percent of the rooftop area or 1,650 square feet, whichever is less.
Another consent calendar item would put $248,000 in parking service toward fixing its snow melt system and replacing its pavers, documents show. The system was damaged after a contractor removed pavers to fix a drainage issue, then parking services staff tried to cover the system with plywood, according to a memo from city Manager Marty Colburn. Commissioners could also OK filing a claim against the contractor.
Commissioners also could meet in closed session to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement with Traverse City Firefighters Local 626, the union that represents members of the city fire department. They could vote on the agreement afterward, documents show.
They’ll also decide whether to give a one-time, $500 premium to all full-time city employees, to be paid for from State Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. That’s about 212 employees between the city, Traverse City Light & Power and Auto Parking Services, according to a memo from Colburn.
