TRAVERSE. CITY — Plans for a new Traverse City Senior Center are almost complete, and city commissioners will get another look Monday.
At their study session, they’re set to review conceptual drawings for a building planned to replace the current, outdated structure at East Front and Barlow Streets. Ray Kendra of Environment Architects will present the plans, which recently got a $7 million boost in state funding.
Kendra is expected to review estimates that show the building could cost $10.2 million, documents show. City Manager Richard Lewis recently told an audience at the senior center that estimate assumes contractors use the highest-cost materials and add on a few options, including a covered front entryway.
City Planner Shawn Winter also will show commissioners what housing projects are in the works within the city as part of a presentation. It’ll include an overview of planning commission efforts to increase density in residential districts, and a discussion of “missing middle” housing types such as duplexes, quad-plexes and live-work units.
The agenda also includes:
- discussing how to prioritize some remaining items from past talks about the year’s goals and objectives;
- looking at the latest plans to repave Jefferson Avenue from Madison Street to Elmwood Avenue, and Madison from Wayne Street to West Front Street. Plans also include sidewalk and stormwater improvements;
- enforcing parking at the Governmental Center lot;
- and an overview of Grand Traverse County’s Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan for 2022.
