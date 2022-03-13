TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County and Traverse City’s renewed push to partner on building a new senior center has turned up a question about who gets to use it.
Should the new building be dedicated to programming for older residents’ enjoyment, or should it be a community center open to everyone but still hosting senior center programming?
County Administrator Nate Alger said the issue came up in a conversation with a fundraising consultant, who mentioned a community center open to more age groups could attract funding from more sources.
Alger said such a center would be available to other users when senior center functions weren’t using it. He likened it to The Rock in Kingsley, which is part of the county’s senior center network and also hosts other community functions.
“I don’t think it’s very often, if ever, that those activities overlap,” he said. “But the senior center, the majority of the programming for senior activities is in the daytime and the city has opportunities to rent that out to other parties. They do now as it exists.”
But that has to be a city decision, Alger said — the county runs senior programming in the city-owned building and funds those programs with a millage, but by law the millage can’t pay for other activities.
It’s an idea that Alger said has drawn some positive feedback, including from older residents.
Next, city commissioners will talk about the issue in their study session Monday.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she’s open to the idea, although she doesn’t have enough information to say for sure. If a future senior center were to open up to other programming, classes and events for older residents should take priority, she said.
“In a nutshell, I don’t think that me as a commissioner nor the public at large has been privy to enough information on these plans to weigh in at this point,” she said.
That’s why Shamroe is hopes city leaders agree to move the discussion from a building committee to a workgroup that will publicly advertise its meetings.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the building committee currently discussing the senior center, which consists of him, Alger, Mayor Richard Lewis and county board Chairman Rob Hentschel, was formed specifically to discuss the Governmental Center. Both the county and city governments are headquartered in the building at 400 Boardman Ave.
Moving the discussion to a workgroup or ad hoc would allow for more county and city representatives to sit on it, Colburn said in a memo to commissioners.
Shamroe said she hopes such an ad hoc would have a tight timeline, as she and others have grown frustrated over repeated delays in replacing the aging building.
The latest happened when an agreement between the city and county to ask voters countywide to pay a millage to fund a new building fell apart in August 2020, with both city and county officials trading blame for the plan’s failure.
Lewis said he has no strong feelings either way of which body should handle the discussions.
As to whether the senior center should be a dedicated one or a community center, Lewis said he’ll have his say at Monday’s study session.
Opening up a new senior center to more uses is drawing some pushback, especially as frustration lingers from recent delays in an already decades-long process to replace the worn-out, undersized bayside building at East Front and Barlow streets.
Robert Steadman, a frequent face among the crowd at the senior center, said he thinks it would require a building even bigger than the replacement already planned. He saw it as walking away from the center’s responsibility to seniors, who have a viable set of programs that requires a dedicated building.
Jim Carruthers, formerly the city’s mayor who now chairs the Friends of the Senior Center, said the city has plenty of venues for programming aimed at other age groups, from the nearby Civic Center to the YMCA locations to the Traverse Area District Library.
While Traverse City reaps the rewards of decades of marketing and development, its older population continues to grow at an increasing rate. It’s important to have a dedicated building to meet their needs for physical, social and mental activities.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people about this, young and old, and everybody that I’ve talked to seems to want a dedicated senior center,” he said.
Alger said he hopes for an answer from the city soon, as the direction will determine fundraising strategies. And county leaders want to contract with a fundraising service soon.
