TRAVERSE CITY — Picking Traverse City’s next city manager means first narrowing 12 prospective executive search firms down to a final choice.
City commissioners on Monday agreed to a method to do just that. First they’ll ask city Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley to help them select the firms most focused on, and experienced with, looking for a municipal administration position.
Then, a subcommittee of commissioners Linda Koebert, Mi Stanley and Mark Wilson will narrow down the list even further, according to a motion the board unanimously approved. They could pick three or four for the entire commission to interview before making a selection.
Firms that want to find the city’s next top administrator are Amy Cell, LLC; CPS HR Consulting; Gov HR USA; HC Smith Limited; Hiring Solutions LLC; Michigan Municipal League; Pivot Group Municipal Services; Rehmann; Slavin Management Consultants; Sunshine Enterprise USA; TransPro Executive Placement and Walsh Management Services, documents show. Bids range from $11,400 for Pivot Group Municipal Services to $60,000 for TransPro Executive Placement.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he couldn’t serve on the ad hoc committee, since he knows the owners of some of the firms that submitted bids. He also expects his part-time job as Elk Rapids interim village manager to end in a month or so, as he expected the village council to select the next manager Wednesday.
Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer said the whole commission might want to sort through the entire field of contender firms. That way, the board would know they considered every option before them when the firm they choose ultimately submits candidates.
“I would hate to have any reason to suggest that staff left out certain firms or what have you, or kept certain firms from the ad hoc committee or commission as a whole,” he said.
But Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she trusted Bosley to help narrow down the field by evaluating firms on criteria like which is best connected with the city manager candidate field, most experienced with making a top administrative pick and best able to articulate what Traverse City is looking for.
Commissioner Tim Werner agreed. Both he and Shamroe serve on the Traverse City Light & Power board and relayed their experience in tabbing a search firm to find a new executive director. He wanted to look for one that is not only well-connected but which will be “aggressive” in recruiting managers who might not be actively looking for a new job.
Wilson initially said he wanted the whole commission to review whichever firms Bosley recommends, but agreed to serve on the ad hoc committee to choose a half-dozen or less firms.
Lewis agreed the ad hoc can choose as many as they think merit an interview with the whole commission.
“You don’t have to make the final choice, bring that all back to us,” he said.
The subcommittee likely won’t meet until early June, Geinzer said.
Whichever firm commissioners hire will be tasked with selecting a long-term replacement for Marty Colburn, whom commissioners fired in April with little explanation after nearly eight years on the job. They did so in the midst of Colburn’s annual review, and agreed to pay him nearly $100,000 in a separation agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.