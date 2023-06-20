TRAVERSE CITY — Building out the rest of Traverse City Light & Power’s fiber optic network will take millions.
On Monday, city commissioners agreed to borrow up to $13.5 million to help finish extending the network to the rest of the city-owned utility’s footprint. That’s on top of the $14.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to build the network, and an extra $3.5 million to cover the cost of connecting customers.
Once complete, the network would not only carry high-speed broadband citywide, but would serve as the heart of the utility’s “smart grid,” as previously reported. That would allow TCL&P to monitor electricity usage, balance grid load and implement time-of-use programs where users shed their demand when grid usage is high in exchange for better rates.
Brandie Ekren, TCL&P’s executive director, called it another step forward.
“I’m just really excited to get going, that’s probably the bigger piece,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of questions in terms of customer interest, and just even sitting in the audience, I got like two people asking me if they can sign up.”
Next comes finalizing construction contracts and building the rest of the network, Ekren said. She expected to be able to start connecting new customers by summer’s end, and the utility is also working on a revamped marketing plan.
Commissioners also approved a hold-harmless agreement stating that TCL&P is ultimately responsible for paying back the loan.
Finding the revenues to pay back that debt was concerning for skeptics of the project, including city resident Rick Buckhalter. He pointed out the possibility of rate hikes if the utility can’t pay back the loan by signing up enough customers. Those increases might be tolerable for residents but for businesses that use a lot of power, they could be devastating.
Other critics of the network noted the broadband network has fallen short of the 40-percent take rate contractor Fujitsu Networks predicted TCL&P would need to break even, while the utility leadership responded it’s far too soon to declare defeat, as previously reported.
Brown Bridge add
Voters will have a chance in November to decide the fate of a proposed addition to the Brown Bridge Quiet Area.
City commissioners voted 6-1, with Tim Werner voting no, to place two questions on the ballot that would allow the city to spend money from its Brown Bridge Trust Fund, itself a pot of money from oil and gas wells in the park of the same name.
Voters will decide whether to lift a cap on that fund limiting the amount spent out of it to $250,000 per project, and whether to spend $746,245 toward the purchase of 528 acres north of the city-owned park in East Bay Township, according to the resolutions commissioners approved.
Buckhalter said he thought the city should ask the township to partner on the project, and questioned what kind of special ecological features would be preserved.
Steve Largent, Grand Traverse Conservation District Boardman River project coordinator, said the land includes frontage on Spring Lake, and another portion would link Rotary Camps & Services’ property to the Boardman River Trail.
“So this is an investment back into the property that has given the city a great deal of benefit,” he said.
The city would also need to get a {span}$2,343,919 Natural Resources Trust Fund grant for the rest of the purchase price, as previously reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.