TRAVERSE CITY — City commissioners took no action following a closed-session disciplinary hearing with city Manager Marty Colburn.
Commissioners met with Colburn behind closed doors Monday during a special meeting that stretched into the night. Mayor Jim Carruthers ended that special meeting shortly after returning to open session.
Colburn declined to comment afterward, as did Carruthers. Commissioner Roger Putman confirmed Colburn remains employed with the city, as there was no vote after the closed session to take any action against him.
The Open Meetings Act permits employees to request a private meeting for disciplinary matters, but public bodies must vote on any resulting decisions in open session.
The meeting came a week after commissioners unanimously agreed to uphold Colburn’s decision to fire city Treasurer and Finance Director Kelli Martin. He gave little reason for Martin’s dismissal beyond a bad fit between employee and employer.
Martin previously said the same, including facing frequent pushback against her initiatives and several other issues that led her to conclude it wasn’t a match.
Commissioners opted not to enter a second closed session Monday to discuss a privileged communication from City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht. Carruthers said commissioners discussed the same memo at their Sept. 20 meeting, although Trible-Laucht noted Commissioner Christie Minervini was absent then, and Commissioner Brian McGillivary said approving the closed session would keep the option open.
A previous commission hired Colburn in mid-2015 and he’s received largely positive annual reviews since then — commissioners unanimously approved a 3 percent raise for him at their previous meeting.
SPENDING CONTROLS
Before commissioners unanimously upheld Martin’s firing Sept. 20, she told them about several issues she encountered in her job, including shortly before Colburn twice reprimanded her in August.
Along with struggling with outdated technology and being told she had an “assertive” tone, Martin told commissioners on Sept. 20 that she had refused to re-add Assistant City Manager Penny Hill as an administrator for the city’s financial bookkeeping system. That was after Martin discovered Hill approved an expense without the city clerk and treasurer’s OK, which the city charter requires.
Documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act request show city Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley investigated Hill’s approval of two invoices, one in October 2019 and another in May 2020. The first was for a $38.49 from DeWeese hardware, and the second, $20,000 from electrical and communications contractor Windemuller. Bosley’s February 2021 report on the issue was sent to Colburn and Trible-Laucht.
Bosley found that Hill bypassed the approval process for both, but did so inadvertently, according to the report.
Hill at the time was an enterprise administrator in the bookkeeping software, meaning she could approve expenses at the city clerk’s and treasurer’s level, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said.
Typically, department heads approve city expenses, then the treasurer and, lastly, the clerk, Marentette said — the city Manager must approve anything more than $5,000 before the clerk and treasurer do, with the assistant city manager filling in as needed.
“So not one penny can leave the city financial accounts without it lastly going through the treasurer, and then finally the clerk,” Marentette said.
He agreed with Bosley’s finding that Hill’s actions were inadvertent.
Bosley recommended changes to Hill’s software settings, along with running quarterly audits to look for similar issues, her report states.
And commissioners in July adopted a new spending policy stating only the city clerk and treasurer be designated as enterprise administrators, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said prior to Monday’s meeting.
Hill declined to comment.
Marentette said another spending authority issue he found through an audit from January through June was also inadvertent. Three city employees — Nicole VanNess, Downtown Development Authority transportation mobility director; Fire Chief Jim Tuller; and then-Deputy Treasurer James Henderson — had the ability to approve expenses within the software at all levels, including at the clerk and treasurer’s levels.
Marentette found a few dozen expenses approved this way, most by VanNess, he said. Most were small, routine expenses of $100 or less out of 6,670 transactions that took place in that period, not including payroll. He notified Colburn, Martin and Trible-Laucht on Aug. 26.
After reviewing the expenses, Marentette found they were all proper, he said. He approved them after the fact, he said, and stressed that none of the three knew what was going on — VanNess echoed this.
“I did not know I had any access, so I was unaware that had taken place,” she said.
Trible-Laucht said she recommended a third-party audit to review the expenses to ensure they were all city-related, and that they’ve been properly documented.
She agreed she saw no indication of any wrongdoing in either Hill’s or the other employees’ situations.
Permissions were changed for VanNess, Tuller and Henderson, Marentette said. (Colburn since appointed Henderson as interim treasurer and finance director, which commissioners approved Sept. 20.)
Marentette said he’ll be running audits like the one that uncovered the issue more regularly. He also asked the bookkeeping software maker for changes asking for confirmation from any user who changes the privileges setting in question.
He was unsure who was originally responsible for changing it for Henderson, Tuller and VanNess, he said.
Martin, reached Monday, referred questions to Marentette and Trible-Laucht.
Messages to Colburn asking about the spending control issues weren’t returned Monday.
STORMWATER ISSUE
Monday’s special meeting came less than a week after McGillivary voiced his frustrations that Colburn rebuffed requests to have someone from city engineering explain the impacts of a proposed zoning change. Planning commissioners were discussing combining R-9, R-15 and R-29 multifamily districts into one district with no density limits and higher impervious surface limits — like buildings and pavement.
McGillivary told planners he wanted someone from the engineering department to explain how that increase would affect stormwater management. Planners were tasked with making a decision, and someone else deciding what information they do or don’t need to make it could set a precedent, McGillivary said.
City and Planning Commissioner Christie Minervini told planners she was also surprised by Colburn’s response to the request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.