TRAVERSE CITY — Storm water rules in Traverse City now require violators to fix the issue more quickly, and now directly include methods for handling storm water.
City commissioners on Monday unanimously adopted some changes to the city’s storm water ordinance. Richard Lewis, a city commissioner who led the ad hoc committee that helped pen the changes, said amending the ordinance accomplishes a few main goals. That includes incorporating what previously were guidelines for how property owners need to handle storm water into the ordinance, he said.
“That way everybody knows they’re more than just guidelines,” he said.
Newly folded-in language lays out what types of storm water runoff control facilities property owners must include in plans if their project requires a storm water runoff control permit, according to the ordinance. Those facilities could include retention ponds, drainage wells and grass swales.
Permits are required for earth-moving projects on land in one- and two-family neighborhoods if the lot has slopes greater than 10 percent, heavy clay soils or is within 100 feet of a wetland, stream or other water course, the ordinance states.
The ordinance requires multifamily, commercial or industrial lot owners get a permit for any earth changes or addition to impervious surfaces — buildings or pavement. So too do any projects connecting to the storm water system, directly or not, and if the city engineer determines a site has a high potential for environmental damage or flooding.
Anyone with a storm water facility licensed by the city will need to re-certify annually, Lewis said. Owners will need to report system conditions to the city to ensure they’re working properly.
Ordinance violators now have a shorter time to fix the problem — five days instead of 10, Lewis said.
The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay worked with the subcommittee on the revised ordinance, Lewis said.
Nonprofit Executive Director Christine Crissman previously said organization and city staff met last week to clear up language in the draft.
The organization supported the revision, except for a provision that allows smaller water-handling features on land near the city storm water system than it allows on land farther away from it, Crissman previously said. But she still believes the change is an improvement — something Lewis acknowledged Monday night.
“They acknowledged and we acknowledged it isn’t perfect, but it’s steps ahead of where we were,” he said.
The same ad hoc committee that proposed the ordinance also explored the idea of a storm water utility — a method of charging property owners based on their impact to the city’s storm water system.
Lewis said the committee didn’t recommend going forward with the idea, but he wants a future city commission to continue exploring the possibility, potentially starting next year.
The committee also proposed banning coal tar pavement sealant use in the city because of the pollutant runoff it can cause. Commissioners recently barred its use for any city projects.
Coal tar sealers could be barred citywide as commissioners consider a new ordinance. They agreed to discuss the possible ban again at their Sept. 9 study session.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said a number of questions cropped up when she discussed the ban with The Watershed Center Grand Traverse County, including who would handle testing and what to do if someone applies the sealant anyway.
In other business, commissioners on Monday night set Sept. 3 as a possible decision date to rezone two lots at the entrance of a residential development on M-72 west of M-22. Owner Mark Johnson wants to change the zoning on lots in 44 North — formerly The Moorings of Leelanau —along the highway from R-1B residential to C-1 commercial, city Manager Marty Colburn said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary voted against, and said he believes supporting documentation to support a recommendation to rezone the land is lacking in several ways. He’s also concerned about commercial uses adding even more traffic to a road with existing traffic safety issues, he said.
