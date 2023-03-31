TRAVERSE CITY — April 3 could be Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn’s last day on the job, despite his previously expressed wish to stay a few more years.
City commissioners on Monday will consider a separation agreement ending Colburn’s nearly eight-year tenure as Traverse City’s top administrator, according to a press release from the city.
As part of the agreement, Colburn would get $97,038.49 as a payout. His contract stipulates 180 days of pay and 90 to 180 days of insurance premiums, and the release mentioned paying out earned leave time.
That agreement also would include mutual liability waivers and a non-disparagement clause that the release characterized as standard.
In the release, Colburn said it has been a pleasure to serve Traverse City and that he was confident the city, its staff and its leadership will continue to do great things.
“I want to thank all the City Commissioners that I’ve worked with as well as city staff and the many citizens that we interact with every day,” he stated in the release. “I wish the City the very best.”
In a March 19 email the Record-Eagle obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, Colburn told commissioners he was aware of “certain early deliberations” ahead of his review — tentatively set for June, according to a process commissioners adopted in February.
Colburn wrote that he wanted to stay on as city manager while seeing through several large projects, like a new downtown parking garage, ongoing planning efforts, such as the city master plan rewrite, and constructing new facilities, like the Traverse City Senior Center, until they were on the path to completion.
“Abrupt or hasty action that could potentially disrupt the significant positive momentum for these projects would have sizable negative impacts for Traverse City,” he said. “While at no point has the City Commission alerted me to an urgent need for my departure, nor have they asked about my future.”
Messages for Colburn were left Thursday afternoon.
Commissioner Mitch Treadwell said he knew of differences in management style but couldn’t say more, citing attorney-client privilege. He expressed frustration over the lack of more public information for the separation.
“Since it is looking very likely that we are proceeding with the separation agreement, I would have preferred to have a little more transparency about some of the reasons for that, especially after that letter,” Treadwell said, referring to Colburn’s email.
Mayor Richard Lewis said in the release that the commission appreciates Colburn’s service since his start on June 22, 2015.
“We begin each City Commission meeting by asking that the City Commission conduct its business with dignity, respect, patience, and charity for all,” he said in the release. “It is with that same spirit that any further comment on this matter is not necessary and we sincerely wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Reached by phone, Lewis reiterated he had no further comment and directed questions about Colburn’s March 19 email to Colburn himself.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe, reached by text, referred to the release and also redirected questions about Colburn’s email to Colburn.
Messages requesting comment from commissioners Linda Koebert, Mi Stanley and Mark Wilson were left Thursday afternoon.
Treadwell said of the separation agreement that he would have preferred to complete the review process, then attempt a more public process to work through any issues with management style or other problems that came up.
Commissioner Tim Werner echoed this, adding it would be both more professional and better for the city moving forward.
Instead of the sudden departure, Werner said he would have preferred a longer, more orderly transition.
“I just think it would be better for the city if there were a longer transition, but that’s a lot to ask to someone who’s being effectively pushed out,” he said.
Werner said he also was aware of issues commissioners had with Colburn but didn’t know the details, nor why other city leaders apparently concluded that they and their city manager needed to part ways.
Ultimately, Werner said he was disappointed to have reached the point where he was about to consider terminating the city manager, he said.
It comes at a tumultuous time for the city as department veteran and police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien plans to retire by midyear. The city’s treasury department also has interim leadership in place after Treasurer and Finance Director James Henderson left for another job on Dec. 31.
The announcement also comes nearly two weeks after city commissioners met in closed session for an hour and 10 minutes — without Colburn, who typically attends their closed-door talks. They did so to discuss an attorney-client privileged memo that Lewis previously said he had requested.
Meeting materials characterized the memo as being about an “employment matter,” and Werner previously had said he understood the meeting was in relation to Colburn’s employment.
Assistant City Manager Penny Hill would serve as interim city manager after Colburn’s departure, and commissioners could name a longer-term substitute at an April 10 special meeting, according to the release.
Colburn left his post as Mason’s city administrator to take the job in Traverse City after commissioners agreed to hire him in May 2015. He took over after former manager Jered Ottenwess resigned following a drunken incident that led to convictions for domestic violence and attempted resisting of a police officer.
The Ottenwess incident involved former Police Capt. Mike Ayling, who responded to the call to Ottenwess’ house in February 2015.
Ayling was acquitted of a willful neglect of duty charge stemming from allegations he failed to promptly investigate and report signs of domestic violence as state law requires.
Colburn eventually negotiated a settlement to pay $50,000 into Ayling’s pension plan so that he could retire early.
