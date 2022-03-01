TRAVERSE CITY — An association that counts dozens of Michigan local governments as members should decide whether to lend its support to one of Traverse City’s legal battles.
City commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to ask the Michigan Municipal League for support in a lawsuit challenging its rules for nonmedical marijuana businesses, particularly retailers. Mayor Richard Lewis was absent, as was Commissioner Mark Wilson.
They’ll ask the advocacy association to file an amicus brief with the state Court of Appeals to bolster the city’s argument in a lawsuit brought by Green Peak Industries and others.
City attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said the association’s board will consider whether to support the city in the case, and if so, find an attorney to write the brief.
Amicus curiae, or “friend of the court,” is when a person or organization that isn’t a party to a lawsuit but has a strong interest in its outcome files a brief with the court to try to influence the judges’ decision, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.
The city is defending a split decision where 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power ruled in September the city’s lower limit for nonmedical marijuana retail licenses than for medical cannabis sellers is legal, as previously reported.
A handful of would-be nonmedical cannabis retailers filed suit, claiming the difference violated state law that stopped local governments from prohibiting the two types of retailers to colocate. They’re appealing Power’s ruling.
“To my knowledge, this is the first lawsuit that’s gone up to the Court of Appeals on Section 6 issues, which is the colocation issue,” Trible-Laucht said.
Power in the same ruling threw out the city’s scoring rubric for awarding those nonmedical marijuana retailer licenses, as previously reported. He found several of the items had nothing to do with picking the applicant most suited to follow state law.
That case is progressing, court records show, and in December appeals court judges rejected the city’s request to expedite the appeal.
Meanwhile, city planners have largely wrapped a rewrite of the nonmedical marijuana business zoning rules they started after Power agreed in November 2020 to hold up the enforcement of their first attempt.
Planning commissioners at a recent meeting looked at the new rules, which would establish nine overlay districts throughout the city. Two to four nonmedical marijuana retailers would be allowed to locate within each district, and a tenth would allow none at all, documents show. The idea would be to prevent retailers from concentrating in one part of the city.
The rules would leave it up to city commissioners to write a separate ordinance establishing the total limit within the city, meeting documents show.
