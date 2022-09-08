TRAVERSE CITY — A proposed change in Traverse City’s zoning rules would not circumvent the city’s existing tall building vote requirement, city officials said this week.
The draft amendment, which has not yet been approved, would allow buildings to have additional enclosed spaces and shelters on their roofs, to be used for restrooms, storage areas, community rooms or food and beverage service. These added-on spaces wouldn’t be counted toward the total height of the building, with one notable exception, city planner Shawn Winter said.
If any part of the building — including the rooftop shelter — exceeded the 60-foot height limit specified by city regulations, it would still trigger a ballot issue, as required by 2016’s voter-approved Proposal 3.
“What this wouldn’t do, by any measure, is usurp the voting right of the electorate if buildings go above 60 feet,” Winter said in a phone interview.
Proposal 3 has been at the center of more than one lawsuit between developers and the city.
Most recently, in June, local developer Tom McIntyre settled in a case pertaining to his company’s planned building on State Street. As part of that suit against the city, he disputed the validity of the voter-initiated law, but dropped that challenge as part of his settlement agreement.
In July, an effort to repeal Proposal 3 failed, with petitioners falling short of the required number of signatures to place the issue on the ballot, according to previous reporting.
But Proposal 3 is distinct from other height limits outlined in the city zoning code. Some districts, for example, only allow for 45-foot-tall buildings. In those districts, the rooftop shelter amendment would allow developers to hit that limit, plus build, for example, an additional 10-foot shelter, without running afoul of the zoning restrictions or Proposal 3, Winter said.
On the other hand, any part of a building that extends over the 60-foot limit is enough to trigger Proposal 3. That includes features like antennae, which aren’t normally be counted toward a building’s height under zoning regulations, and would apply to rooftop shelters as well.
City commissioners reviewed the proposed amendment at their meeting Tuesday, and set it for a possible vote at their next meeting later this month. The planning commission last month voted unanimously in favor of recommending the change to the city commission.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Winter said local developers often ask for permission to include rooftop amenities in their plans, but there is no specific allowance for them in city code. Regardless, the city often makes allowances for them to do so anyway, by granting variances.
The change currently being proposed would standardize and regulate those activities, Winter said.
According to the draft ordinance, rooftop shelters would be allowed in the following districts: R-3 Multiple Family District, HR Hotel Resort District, C-1 Office Service District, C-2 Neighborhood Center District, C-3 Community Center District, C-4 Regional Center District, D Development Districts. The ordinance also specifies shelters can’t exceed a total of 1,650 square feet — or 20 percent of the area on the roof.
If passed, any rooftop food vending would have to cease between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. on sites adjacent to residential zones. Dining would not be allowed in zones not currently approved for food vending. Rooftop music or amplified sounds at such sites would have to stop between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
