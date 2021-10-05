TRAVERSE CITY — Commissioners agreed to reprimand Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn for violating the city charter.
Colburn apologized to the commission, city staff and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht Monday before a shorthanded board approved a letter of reprimand to be placed in his personnel file. The letter faulted him for firing former city Treasurer and Finance Director Kelli Martin, and appointing an interim replacement, without the city commission’s explicit consent — under the city charter, the treasurer is one of two positions that requires such approval.
“In my role as city manager, I accept responsibility,” Colburn said, reading from a brief written statement. “I have learned from it and look forward to moving on to provide the professional service and operations to our community. Thank you for hearing me, I appreciate your counsel as we have worked through this matter.”
The move came nearly a month after Colburn fired Martin. He previously cited a poor fit between employer and employee, and Martin previously said she faced pushback against her initiatives, struggled with outdated technology and dealt with other issues that led her to conclude it was a poor fit as well.
Mayor Jim Carruthers defended Colburn’s actions, saying the city manager acted in the face of a “toxic situation” in the treasurer’s office. Employees were leaving and others were looking for transfers or new jobs.
“So I do know that Mr. Colburn knew about this and was very concerned about us losing very good long-time employees, and he felt that he had to act,” Carruthers said.
While the letter also faults Colburn for not consulting with Trible-Laucht to ensure he followed the city charter, Trible-Laucht was on leave at the time Colburn made the call, Carruthers said. Colburn did violate the city charter, but the mayor believed it was a “wording mistake.”
Carruthers agreed the letter was important, but didn’t agree with the second half laying out steps Colburn should take, saying he found it too heavy-handed.
Other commissioners took issue with two paragraphs, one requiring Colburn make a written and verbal apology to Trible-Laucht and another warning against retaliation. The first seemed ineffective to Commissioner Tim Werner, and the second seemed to border on insulting, he said.
Trible-Laucht explained the language is standard for any letter of reprimand given to city staff, and that it puts them on notice that retaliation won’t be tolerated. That explanation was enough for Commissioner Christie Minervini, who initially questioned the paragraph as well.
But Trible-Laucht noted it was up to commissioners, and neither Werner nor Carruthers wanted the language to stand.
Minervini said she believed they should follow the city attorney’s advice, and couldn’t support the letter otherwise. She cast the lone “no” vote in the 4-1 decision to adopt it.
“I feel like we are in this position right now in some small part because we didn’t heed the advice of our city attorney, and now we’re getting creative with how we’re posting reprimands in employees’ files,” she said.
Both commissioners who drafted the letter were absent Monday, with Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe telling the board via letter that she had COVID-19. Commissioner Brian McGillivary also was quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, Werner relayed after the meeting.
That made Commissioner Roger Putman want to hold off on the letter, as he had several questions he wanted to ask them.
Carruthers initially voiced concerns that neither commissioners nor Colburn had a chance to review the letter before it went out, nor did they discuss it at a study session. But he didn’t favor holding off, saying it’s unknown how long both commissioners will be sidelined, and the current commission’s term expires soon.
“I just don’t think it’s fair for city staff to drag this out further and further, in my opinion,” Carruthers said. “I’d like to get it off our plate and move on.”
Putman ultimately agreed, and later reminded commissioners of the oath they took to “preserve, protect and secure” the city charter.
“It would betray that oath if we fail to take formal action in this case,” he said. “There needs to be some form of discipline applied, otherwise we’re betraying the public trust in what we do as a body. It’s an unfortunate position to be in, but it’s where we are.”
