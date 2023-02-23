TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect will provide another year of economic development services for Traverse City, this time with housing as an added focus.
City commissioners approved another $50,000 contract from March through February 2024 at their meeting Monday. Their 6-1 vote included Commissioner Tim Werner’s vote against.
Warren Call, Traverse Connect’s CEO, told commissioners about some highlights from 2022 at their Feb. 13 study session. That included some success with business retention and expansion efforts, with Lear Corporation announcing 79 new positions at its plant in the city.
Those jobs offer solid pay with good benefits, but even at the low- to mid-20-dollars-per-hour range, those employees will struggle to find housing, Call said. He proposed Traverse Connect playing a role in filling the gaps in the area’s housing market between income-restricted and market rate but out of reach for middle-income earners.
While Traverse Connect has no housing experts on staff, it can bring together those who are — Housing North and Traverse City Housing Commission, for example — with neighboring municipalities to address housing issues, Call said. It’s an issue that most regions across the U.S. are grappling with.
“It’s not unique to us although it does play out in unique ways here,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to solve everything right away because it’s such a dynamic issue that impacts every community, but I do think there’s an opportunity for Traverse City and for the Grand Traverse region to set an example.”
Along with a continued focus on luring and keeping well-paying, year-round jobs in Traverse City, Traverse Connect would look at housing solutions like creating attainable housing districts and other tools state lawmakers recently created, according to Call and the economic development organization’s proposal.
Werner said he would be more comfortable putting the contract to bid, one that would find a facilitator to organize housing meetings with other municipalities around Traverse City.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe, who serves on Traverse Connect’s board, said she didn’t see the housing component as the lynchpin in whether to continue the contract with Traverse Connect.
“For what we’ve put into it and what we’ve gotten out of it as a board member has been very productive for us, it’s a good connection for us in the city to other entities as well as other businesses,” she said.
In other business, commissioners unanimously agreed to the creation of Base of Old Mission Neighborhood Association. Its borders include everything between Peninsula Drive, Eastern Avenue, Birchwood Avenue and the city’s jagged border with Peninsula Township.
Shamroe said she was excited for the new neighborhood association but urged anyone who feels disenfranchised because they live outside of one to reach out to city commissioners directly.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct a reporter's error in the style of Traverse Connect's name. It is two words. Feb. 23, 2023
