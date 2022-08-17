TRAVERSE CITY — A developer’s proposal to allow buildings in parts of downtown Traverse City extra height if underground conditions pose a challenge needs more work, city leaders largely agreed.
Commissioners on Monday rejected the proposal that would have allowed heights up to 50 feet in C4-A zoned parcels versus the current limit of 45. It would have allowed the planning commission to grant the extra height if a developer could make the case that underground contamination, high groundwater or other issues made building a foundation or other substructure while keeping the building’s height below 45 feet too challenging.
Instead, they sent the amendment back to the planning commission to suggest some revisions.
“It sounds like there are a couple issues that we want the planning commission to work on some more,” Commissioner Ashlea Walter said.
Developer JS Capitol proposed the idea after the city board of zoning appeals turned down its height variance request. The company that also built, then sold, Hotel Indigo wants to construct a hotel on two vacant lots next door between Garland Street and Grandview Parkway.
Some city residents opposed what they told commissioners looked like yet another change to zoning to please developers. City leaders largely agreed the proposal needed reworking after Mayor Richard Lewis and other board members raised several concerns.
Lewis said he didn’t like the idea of giving the planning commission the final say on whether to grant the variance.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe asked about changing the ordinance to give city commissioners the final vote, but city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht advised against reworking the language “on the fly.”
City resident Judy Nelson said the proposed amendment seemed too vaguely worded, to the point where any C-4A zoned property could potentially benefit. That zoning goes beyond the Warehouse District, as the Garland Street stretch is known.
Mary Mills, another city resident, said she was concerned with past variances the city granted for zoning rules. The proposal looked to her like the developer asking the city rewrite the rules rather than put in the effort to redesign its building, she said.
Cynthia Brzak, also of Traverse City, urged commissioners to respect what city residents want for the city’s look and feel, not just the desires of developers and their allies.
Rather than making planning commissioners the judge of whether a site has too much contamination or too high groundwater, Commissioner Tim Werner said he would rather see the extra height granted to developers whose projects meet certain city goals.
That could mean energy-efficient buildings, green roofs, good stormwater management or other possibilities, he said, adding the planning commission may have different ideas.
Commissioners ultimately agreed to send the ordinance back to the planning commission for its input, which they want within six months. That came after they voted against passing the amendment 1-6, with Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell giving the only “yes” vote.
Treadwell said he agrees the city has a zoning code and master plan to to guide land-use decisions. But there are policies and procedures to not only let city staff grant some variances to zoning, but to allow any city commissioner, planning commissioner or member of the public to propose zoning amendments.
“We do not have the same zoning code that the city had in 1947, nor do we have the same that it had in 1984,” he said, referring to the dates of the first zoning code and a major rewrite. “We continually change that zoning code as we as a community decide is the best interest for both our city as a whole and the citizens within it.”
Lewis said he opposed the amendment because he believes the board of zoning appeals could have handled the developer’s request. Treadwell, also a BZA member, previously said the board denied the variance because the developer’s situation didn’t seem unique to the parcel. State law requires that uniqueness for the BZA to act.
Joe Quandt, an attorney for JS Capitol, said that’s the same reason the developer likely couldn’t get a variance for other rules that make meeting the height cap difficult, like a waiver for a requirement that the first floor have a 14-foot ceiling. He said this in response to comments from the public that the developer should meet the 45-foot limit by getting more creative with its building design.
Quandt echoed city Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy in calling the extra height allowance a modest one.
Derenzy said she liked that the change would give the public a chance to offer input on each project for which the developer requested a height variance. It would also make it easier for developers to rebuild on sites where they often don’t know the full extent of contamination or other underground issues until they buy the property and work with state environmental regulators.
Allowing the planning commission to work with the developer and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy could make for better site-specific cleanup plans, said Anne Jamieson, whose company Jamieson Development Consulting is working with JS Capitol.
Chlorinated solvents found on the property where the developer wants to build call for remediation measures beyond the typical “lift-and-haul” kind of cleanup used on other sites in Traverse City, Jamieson said.
Patrick Madden, who gave a Garfield Township address, said he supported the amendment as a reasonable way to allow properties to be utilized without endangering public health and safety.
Quandt after the vote said JS Capitol will continue working constructively with the city and its staff on a solution that’s good for everyone.
