TRAVERSE CITY — The city is turning up the heat on its search for a new police chief.
After eight years of service to the community, Chief Jeffrey O’Brien will retire at the end of June.
City Manager Martin Colburn said they are looking forward to welcoming someone new to the department, while continuing the legacy of community policing that O’Brien created.
“The chief has truly implemented it to a high standard of making sure that we have done all we can in keeping up with legal reviews of our city policies,” Colburn said. “Candidly, I’m really proud of our police officers.”
According to the post about the vacancy, TCPD has “embraced” six pillars of community policing principles: Building trust and legitimacy; policy and oversight; technology and social media; community policing and crime reduction; training and education; and officer wellness and safety.
Colburn said whoever takes over will need to embody these principles.
“In a nutshell, it’s more about problem-solving then it is just purely enforcement,” he said.
Examples were the addition of a social worker and community police officer to the force.
Last fall, O’Brien applied for, and won, federal grants through Michigan State Police that pay for these positions.
The state police obtained these funds from a federal grant called Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program, sponsored by the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the U.S. Department of Justice.
TCPD received the money to combat systemic substance use disorder, according to grant documents.
O’Brien previously said their department was awarded approximately $211,000 to use over the course of the next two years, with the option of renewing for a third year. The official start date for the grant was Oct. 1, 2022.
Between 2008 and 2018, Grand Traverse County saw a sevenfold increase in the number of drug overdose deaths, according to the DOJ report.
The primary purpose of this grant will be to establish a Quick Response Team and to fund naloxone distribution and training. The state police application for the COSSAP grant stated that Quick Response Teams “have achieved success rates of 14- to 80-percent in immediate enrollment of individuals in treatment options.”
The creation of the QRT in the department is one of the community policing legacies attributed to O’Brien.
“It takes somebody who not only understands it, but can learn to work within the community, and all the many different partners we have, to build the relationships so that we have that trust and legitimacy of the police department,” Colburn said.
So far, Colburn said, he hasn’t seen any applications — those will come later in the process after the city’s human resources department narrows them down to qualified applicants.
To be considered for the role, city officials said candidates must be certified through Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Training, as well as have 10 years of experience in law enforcement, with five of those years in a command position.
“There are legal requirements that they have to meet through the state,” Colburn said. “It’s not just a matter of the city appointing somebody, as it is also they have to have a license or be eligible for that license to step in as a police chief.”
After the applications get sent up, Colburn said they will begin conducting interviews and simulations to see who will best fit this role.
Part of the process could include going to what Colburn described as an “assessment center,” where candidates will be tested on their skills as law enforcement officers.
The salary range is $83,528 to $108,605, plus a benefits package that includes a city pension, a take-home vehicle and health insurance.
The job posting can be found on the Michigan Commission of Law Enforcement Standards website. Applications are due by 2 p.m. April 25.
Officially, O’Brien’s last day in the department will be June 30, Colburn previously announced at a city commissioners’ meeting in February.
“Bottomline is that Chief O’Brien retires at the end of June,” he said Wednesday morning. “We’re hoping that we’ll have most of this wrapped up and identified an individual by then.”
Colburn said he has spoken with O’Brien about the needs of the organization, and what kind of person would best suit this role.
However, in terms of the actual selection process, he confirmed that the current chief will not be involved in the ultimate decision.
Colburn is on the selection committee along with members of the city’s HR department, a law enforcement representative, as well as other senior city officials.
O’Brien’s retirement is one of many the department is facing in the next couple of months, and follows the retirement of 30-year veteran Detective Bureau Capt. James Bussell in December.
Recently, city officials wrapped up oral boards and exams for new sergeants in the department, who will be officially promoted in the next couple of weeks.
“I think we have some great leadership stepping up for the future,” Colburn said. “For an organization this size, we do an exceptional job making sure that there’s very good continuing education and professional development of our police officers.”
