TRAVERSE CITY — More than 18 months after Traverse City officials chose HomeStretch’s proposal to redevelop a public parking lot into affordable housing, a property purchase agreement isn’t quite done.
Commissioners narrowly defeated a motion to sell Lot O near the corner of State and Cass streets Monday over concerns that they hadn’t seen a completed contract. They also hesitated over whether to require HomeStretch to reach an agreement to provide access to businesses adjacent to the parking lot.
Their 4-3 vote, with Mayor Richard Lewis, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and Commissioner Mi Stanley voting “no” on a motion that needed five “yes” votes, capped a discussion that turned contentious when Shamroe said there was no need.
“It feels like it’s getting hostile when it doesn’t need to be, and I think that’s because it’s a little rushed,” she said.
HomeStretch wants to build a five-story building with 60 apartments and commercial space on the first floor — Jon Stimson, HomeStretch’s executive director, said he dropped previous plans for some smaller, dormitory-style units because he couldn’t find the financing for that housing type.
He told commissioners the housing nonprofit still can’t push ahead with its plans, despite trying to clear a moving goalpost – even after its efforts to meet the initial request for proposals.
The nonprofit and city administrators had agreed to several points, according to city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht: a $470,000 purchase price, with HomeStretch to pay a $9,400 deposit then raising 80 percent of the project cost within two years, and 80 percent of the rental units on average being affordable for those earning 60 percent of area median income or less in perpetuity, among others.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the agreement’s almost done, but the list was missing one item: The ability to access the rear of businesses near the corner of Cass and State streets. He and the business and property owners had worked with the Downtown Development Authority and HomeStretch on the issue.
Stimson said the building’s original conceptual plan provided that access, although the DDA requested a layout that didn’t require a curb cut on State Street. An architect told him that idea looked unworkable, he said.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he was against putting any kind of constraint on HomeStretch. The city has no legal requirement to provide access to the back of the neighboring buildings, and there’s no known recorded easement granting the buildings that use.
“Let’s leave that to HomeStretch and the neighbors to negotiate what they need to, because HomeStretch needs all the cash they can get, so if the neighbors want to pay for the right of ingress, egress, whatever-gress, let them pay them, let the free market work,” he said.
But providing that access was one stipulation in the request for proposals, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said. She asked commissioners to stick with that original intent.
And property owners Matt Bouschor and Scott Parkhurst said they are still waiting for an answer on access to their properties after a round of initial talks went quiet. Parkhurst called it “very disheartening” that he had to learn from a friend about Monday’s meeting. Not having that access would be bad for their tenants, they agreed.
Karen Hilt, Bouschor’s tenant, told commissioners they should be ashamed of letting a nonprofit decide the fate of access to the back of her business. Blocking work trucks also would keep them from doing major work on the buildings, too.
Hilt insisted afterward she’s not against the project. City resident Jeanine Easterday said she was surprised to hear what sounded like opposition from merchants despite the project’s intention of providing housing for downtown employees as various employers in the district struggle to hire.
Lewis initially offered to add another stipulation to the agreement framework commissioners narrowly rejected, one that would require HomeStretch to provide access to the neighboring businesses. Stimson said he would agree to that, but Shamroe still said she wanted to see a completed contract before deciding, prompting Lewis to retract his suggestion.
Instead, the mayor echoed Shamroe’s recommendation to put off the vote until their Jan. 17 meeting.
That means Commissioner Ashlea Walter, a supporter of redeveloping the parking lot into housing, won’t get a chance to make the final vote. Walter joins the Grand Traverse County Commission in January and city leaders marked her last meeting Monday.
Lot O was just one city property considered as the site of future affordable housing.
Commissioners voted 6-1, with Lewis voting against, to task Colburn and Mission North to draft a request for proposals for three city-owned lots at the corner of Woodmere Avenue and Beitner Street. They debated various points, including Shamroe’s concerns that the city needed more information to draft a workable request for proposals.
They also wondered how prescriptive to be, like specifying the number of units to be built for specific income ranges.
Ultimately, commissioners agreed Mission North could draft a request and commissioners could review it to ensure it meets their goals, as Lewis put it. He voted against because he was concerned the city could need the land to expand its nearby Department of Public Services building.
“I have no objection to affordable housing or whatever we’re going to try to get there, but not at this location,” he said.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell said he wondered if the city owned better sites for affordable housing, one without contamination or unstable soil concerns. City resident Rick Buckhalter told commissioners the property would be noisy being near railroad tracks and the city’s garage.
But others saw plenty of perks to the location. Stimson said it’s a workable spot and Carolyn Ulstad, Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities Transportation and Community Design program manager, said it’s close to lots of amenities, from trails to restaurants to Traverse Area District Library and more.
Any site issues can be worked out through the request for proposals process, she added.
“We see, at the end of the day, this property is in many ways too nice to not be housing,” she said.
