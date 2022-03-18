TRAVERSE CITY — Redeveloping Traverse City-owned properties into housing could take work, especially since each one has its own challenges.
Rob Bacigalupi, principal of consulting firm Mission North, presented the results of a look at 31 different parcels with even a passing chance at being redeveloped into housing. Each one had constraints, from train tracks to contamination to deed restrictions.
But city commissioners said they want to get started on examining the potential properties as opportunities for meeting a long-standing city goal of adding attainable housing, especially since below-market housing projects can take years to complete and sometimes don’t work out.
Bacigalupi said the city has three options: sell a property with no strings attached, issue a request for proposals aimed at certain income levels or negotiate with an adjacent property owner to buy or develop the land.
One property that looked like “low-hanging fruit,” as city Manager Marty Colburn put it, is 34 acres on Cass Road.
The city arranged for its purchase in 2011, as previously reported. That property proved troublesome, as wetlands on it would’ve pushed the price tag past $1 million. The city bought the land from the Grand Traverse County Land Bank in March 2021 for $315,000.
“I think that is one we could do fairly quickly in terms of getting it on the market,” Colburn said.
Sale proceeds could go into a designated fund for future affordable housing projects, Mayor Richard Lewis said. Both Commissioner Ashlea Walter and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said they were wary of selling any city property without a deed restriction or other terms requiring it be used for attainable housing.
The wye to be relocated is a triangle of train tracks near Cass and 14th streets where engines can turn themselves around, and historic maps show it was the start of a spur to the Traverse City State Hospital.
It’s Michigan Department of Transportation-owned rail, and Colburn told commissioners the department notified the city a few years ago that its replacement is no longer required.
Bacigalupi said one possible property, albeit a smaller one, sits at the wye’s western vertex. There’s also a long, skinny property stretching along the tracks from Eighth Avenue south to 11th Avenue — Bacigalupi said there’s a grade from its former rail bed and possible contamination to clean up.
City-owned property near the city department of public services garages are other possibilities, although Lewis said the city should be mindful of its own future plans for the land before letting it go.
Parts could also serve as the future home of a multimodal transit terminal if plans to bring passenger rail back to Traverse City ever come to pass, Bacigalupi said.
Another large stretch of land sits at the corner of Parsons Road and Airport Access Drive, Bacigalupi said. The vacant land is part of Oakwood Cemetery and one part is used for snow storage.
Colburn said the city could potentially lease part of it to Traverse City Housing Commission to retain ownership and, therefore, control over its future use. That would likely require a public vote, since it’s cemetery property, Bacigalupi said.
But Shamroe said she’d be willing to try.
“I have faith that the people of Traverse City would support a good project there,” she said.
Another piece that stretches along Boardman Lake’s eastern shore roughly from Centre to Carver streets has steep slopes, Bacigalupi said. And Werner pointed out the former MDOT property would revert to the state unless it’s used for a park or highway, a requirement the city could ask to lift.
But city housing commission Executive Director Tony Lentych said it holds a lot of promise, especially for much-needed workforce housing (by state definition, for those earning 80 percent of area median income).
Commissioners showed some interest in looking further into this property, as well as part of the cemetery property. One on the list classified as unlikely struck Walter as a good possibility if some county offices ever vacate: the west half of Traverse City Fire Department’s Station 1, currently a Michigan State University Extension office.
Other properties are in the process of redevelopment, including city parking lots G and O, Bacigalupi said. Werner said he’s also interested in Lot T, at the corner of Union Street and Grandview Parkway, even if its redevelopment is opposed — Lewis noted the loss of around 150 parking spots must be considered, too.
A proposed apartment building for Lot O near State and Cass streets with first-floor retail, two floors of cooperative-style apartments with shared bathrooms and a communal kitchen and up to half of its 64 units accepting tenants with housing vouchers hit a snag, Bacigalupi said.
A recent 13th Circuit Court ruling determined the 60-foot cutoff in a voter-adopted charter amendment requiring a vote on any new construction taller than that height applies to rooftop structures like parapet walls and elevator shafts, as previously reported. City zoning typically wouldn’t include those in height measurements.
City Manager Marty Colburn said that, combined with a zoning requirement for a 15-foot-high first story in mixed-use buildings, would require eliminating the top floor, unless the project was put to a vote and passed.
HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing and Goodwill Northern Michigan sought to partner on the project, and HomeStretch Executive Director Jon Stimson said he wouldn’t put the project on the ballot without some kind of control over the property.
Hang-ups and constraints are why Walter said there’s a need to push forward, and with several ideas in parallel so if one doesn’t pan out, others might. Other commissioners echoed this, and took note from Bacigalupi and others who warned not to be too restrictive on income level requirements.
Werner said there’s a particular urgency for low-income and supportive housing projects, as working with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to fund them can take even longer.
“Which is all the more reason to get all these in the pipeline, because the longer it’s taking for any one project, the more urgency there is to have projects in the pipeline, because we don’t know what the outcome will be,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.