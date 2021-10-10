TRAVERSE CITY — A lawsuit over Traverse City’s nonmedical marijuana retail regulations isn’t over.
City commissioners on Monday could go into closed session to talk trial and settlement strategy on the suit filed by SecureCann, doing business as House of Dank, Green Peak Industries, Leoni Wellness LLC and 314 Munson Avenue LLC. The suit has been ongoing since August 2020, with the 13th Circuit Court eventually combining others into one case.
Judge Thomas Power already ruled that Traverse City’s limit of four nonmedical marijuana retailers versus 13 medical marijuana sellers doesn’t violate state law. He rejected arguments that it violates provisions of the law that keep local governments from forbidding the two types of retailers from colocating.
Power also found that the city’s scoring rubric for awarding licenses to those four nonmedical marijuana retailers isn’t legal because several criteria have nothing to do with selecting which applicants would best comply with state law.
That second ruling is the subject of some contention that city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said she hopes to have clarified in a hearing Monday. At issue is whether the whole scoring rubric should be tossed, as the plaintiffs argue, or just the parts that Power specified in his ruling, as the city asserts.
“That’s kind of where we reached an impasse, and that’s where I’m guessing the judge will help us out on Monday,” she said.
Mike DiLaura, chief of corporate operations and general counsel for House of Dank, said the case is headed to the state Court of Appeals once that order is settled.
Meanwhile, a subcommittee is revisiting the city’s regulations for nonmedical marijuana retailers (commonly called adult use or recreational). Commissioner Brian McGillivary, who chairs the subcommittee, said their most recent meeting had to be canceled. That’s both because of the pending hearing, and because subcommittee member and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe had COVID-19.
They’re considering creating several overlay districts throughout town, in which no more than one nonmedical marijuana retailer could locate. And they’re also revisiting the limit of four.
Commissioner Christie Minervini said she likes the idea of more evenly distributing retailers across the city.
“I think that it’s unfortunate that the medical marijuana facilities, that we weren’t able to apply the same idea,” she said. “I think it is a fairer way to spread the recreational marijuana dispensaries throughout the city by limiting the density within these different districts.”
McGillivary said he hopes the subcommittee can meet Thursday or Friday. The likelihood of the city commission resolving the issue before his and three other commissioners’ time ends November, while not impossible, is growing slim.
“My goal is to try to get things wrapped up one way or the other with the ad hoc before we’re done and our terms are over, but again, whether or not that happens, I don’t know,” he said.
McGillivary voiced his frustrations that the lawsuit is back for another hearing, and argued the plaintiffs’ unwillingness to resolve it is holding the city back from moving forward. That’s keeping city commissioners from having a firm understanding of how to proceed while eating up time, he said.
That seemed to DiLaura like unfairly shifting the blame, he said. He noted Power’s oral ruling was long and not easy to capture in a succinct order. Plus, he still is waiting to see the subcommittee’s work months after they began, and he believes their task has become more difficult than initially thought.
“I think this is a tough process that the city is taking a very deliberate look at to make sure they get it as accurate as possible so they don’t have to keep addressing it in subsequent meetings,” he said.
DOWNTOWN EDUCATION
Commissioners on Monday will also vote on setting an Oct. 25 public hearing for a zoning change that would allow schools, colleges and universities in the city’s C-4 downtown zoning districts.
City Planner Shawn Winter said a few schools interested in the possibility approached the city Downtown Development Authority, including private Montessori school Children’s House. It’s currently not an allowed use there so he suggested the change, which planning commissioners recently recommended by a 5-2 vote.
Planning commissioners Janet Fleshman and Heather Shaw voted against, mainly out of concern that concern over impacts on traffic and parking. The proposed change would make education a use by right in the downtown, while the two commissioners thought those concerns could be addressed through a special use permit.
Minervini, who also serves on the planning commission, voted to move the proposal forward and said she was swayed by Winter’s arguments that the downtown is already designed for a high-intensity use like education.
Businesses and institutions like places of worship, theaters and convention centers already have large crowds coming and going at set times, and the downtown seems to handle them fine, Winter said.
Winter told planners that a school located downtown could object to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission over the issuance of any new liquor license. But the LCC would take into account established uses in a district.
“In other words, we have a district that’s already well-ingrained in food and beverage, so a school or a place of worship is not going to be able to come through and bulldoze those types of uses, figuratively speaking,” he told planners.
Public K-12 schools are exempt from local zoning rules, while public and private colleges or universities and private schools are not, Winter said.
