TRAVERSE CITY — Housing is still top of mind for Traverse City planning commissioners, according to their just-adopted list of annual goals.
That had a few city residents asking why planners would consider changes to add more density to residential districts in the middle of a master plan rewrite. And one planning commissioner, Heather Shaw, said she was concerned that, by introducing the changes at once, the debate could be derailed by blowback against proposed density increases for two-family neighborhoods.
Shaw said she could support much of the six-item list for housing goals to discuss, but not if they were presented all at once.
City Planner Shawn Winter reminded commissioners they’re only goals, and the board can introduce them in whichever way they choose. That could include leaving some items off the list or introducing new ones.
Commissioner Anna Dituri echoed this and said she fully supported the whole list. She doubted the city would make any progress on addressing the housing crisis without moving forward on multiple fronts.
“It’s not fair to the people that are trying to live here if we keep pushing it back, pushing it off and not approaching these goals as goals and having conversations with the public about it,” she said.
Without those conversations or attempts to find solutions, items in the zoning code like accessory dwelling units remain these “big, scary things,” Dituri continued.
Promoting this type of housing is one goal, specifically removing an annual cap of 15 new ones per year, allowing them on lots with duplexes and no longer requiring owner occupancy.
Others include allowing up to four dwellings per lot in R-2 two-family residential districts, allowing duplexes or triplexes in certain single-family neighborhoods on oversized lots, reducing lot minimums in those same neighborhoods and more.
Winter previously floated many of these ideas as a way to more gently ramp up density and add more housing in built-out neighborhoods.
Neighbors Mary Mills and Debby Regiani pointed out the city is in the middle of reimagining its overall planning strategies by rewriting its master plan.
Mills said it looked like moving forward on a vision that hasn’t been defined yet. She questioned if there would be any kind of public outreach effort to see how residents feel about the ideas.
“Is there a common vision where we are going, or are we reacting to the housing crisis and not trusting the master planning process?” she asked.
Regiani took aim at the process, arguing for more chances for input and criticizing Winter for not meeting with her neighborhood association, the Slabtown Neighborhood Association.
Winter responded he has neighborhood listening sessions planned because not every neighborhood has an association. He said some residents told him they avoid their associations because of “how political they’ve become.”
Sam Shore, Slabtown Neighborhood Association’s president, said Winter informed an association member he could give an update to the association, but wouldn’t use it to conduct a listening session. Shore said he’s not alone in urging for a bigger role for neighborhood associations in the master planning process.
“It is a place where people come to raise concerns that go on in their neighborhood, so we would like to be more involved in the process,” he said.
Winter’s comment on people avoiding their associations in some neighborhoods “puzzled” Shore, he said. It didn’t seem like the planner was referring to Slabtown Neighborhood Association.
Finishing the master planning process is another goal, as is wrapping up an ongoing mobility action plan, Winter said. He told commissioners of a number of upcoming meetings where they will be discussed — the Master Plan Leadership Team meets at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, and at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 there’s a sustainable tourism workshop at Traverse Area District Library’s Woodmere Avenue headquarters.
Another goal is completing a riparian buffer zone ordinance that’s been in the works for a few years. It would create a strip of land along the bayfront, the banks of the Boardman/Ottaway River and, as previously drafted, Kids Creek. Building, landscaping, tree cutting and, in some cases, mowing would be restricted within that protected strip.
Shaw had a number of questions, including whether nonprofits focused on water and sustainability issues could take part.
Winter responded those organizations, including the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, took part as a committee drafted the ordinance. Township Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht later raised several concerns and asked for staff input. Then, the ordinance needs a public outreach process of its own.
In other news, planning commissioners kept the board’s current officers, with David Hassing remaining as chairman, Debbie Hershey as vice-chairwoman and Shaw as secretary. They voted 7-0 on each, with commissioners Jim Tuller and David Knapp absent.
