TRAVERSE CITY — It’s no secret that the short-term rental market is putting the squeeze on housing available to those seeking more permanent places to live.
Anna Dituri, who sits on the Traverse City Planning Commission, is feeling that pinch.
Dituri, 29, was born and raised in the city. She lives downtown and spends one-third of her paycheck on the rent for a 700-square-foot apartment. She lives paycheck to paycheck and finds it impossible to save for a down payment on a home, she said.
She has heard the stories about young professionals who move away because they can’t find a place to live.
“Every day I get closer and closer to understanding that,” Dituri said.
This week the planning commission, which is seeking to limit the vacation rental market in Traverse City, heard from several experts about housing barriers and opportunities. A big part of the conversation was how the short-term rental market has impacted the area.
As of 2018, Traverse City ‘unhosted’ vacation homes and ‘hosted’ tourist homes where an owner is on site have to be licensed. The city has issued 98 licenses for vacation homes, with another 122 pending applications, according to information from the city clerk’s office.
There are 54 licenses issued for tourist homes.
Kathy Egan, community development department manager for Networks Northwest, said the actual number of people renting out their vacation homes is likely much higher.
“There are a lot that are operating without a license,” Egan said.
Sarah Lucas is executive director of Housing North, a nonprofit that focuses on housing solutions for the 10-county northwest lower Michigan region. The potential 2020 demand for housing in Traverse City is 260 ownership units and 1,160 rental units, Lucas told planners.
The units most in demand are those that rent for between $700 and $800 per month, Lucas said. The area is also 38 percent below average for new housing starts compared to the rest of the country, despite its growing population.
“We’re not building fast enough to meet the demand,” Lucas said.
In the 10-county region there are currently 6,235 short-term rentals, Lucas said, and the demand continues to grow. Much of the construction over the last six years has centered on the seasonal market, she said.
In addition, houses are coming off the real estate market and being converted to short-term rentals. Over the last few months the planning commission has been looking at recommending changes to the city zoning ordinance that would no longer allow vacation homes in the C-1 and C-2 districts, known as the Office Service and Neighborhood Center districts, respectively.
Linda Koebert, planning commission chair, said the commission will have a recommendation for commissioners by January.
There are nine licensed vacation homes and 13 pending licenses in the two districts. If the zoning is ultimately changed, those 22 homes will be allowed to continue operating.
Short-term rentals had never been allowed in those districts until 2008, when the housing crisis hit and the city was in a development slump, Koebert said.
“Now, with the pressure that we feel as a city and with the burgeoning online short-term rental market, we decided it was time to revisit that issue,” Koebert said. “The whole motivation here is to increase housing stock in the city.”
Koebert said city planners are not “going rogue,” as municipalities across the country are seeking to limit the number of short-term rentals allowed in their communities.
“We need to change the culture if we want to be a 12-month city,” she said.
Dituri says short-term rentals should absolutely be limited.
“We need to take a step back and see if this is going to be sustainable,” Dituri said. “Unmonitored and unchecked, short-term rentals have and will continue to explode and suffocate the market.”
