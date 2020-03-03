TRAVERSE CITY — Planning commissioners deadlocked on a proposed new development for downtown Traverse City's west end.
Planning commissioners voted 4-4 Tuesday after a site plan review for Great Lakes Capital's proposed project at 309 W. Front St., commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert said. That tie vote means the move to approve the site plans fails, but commissioners will get another chance in two weeks.
Commissioners Janet Fleshman, Brian McGillivary, Roger Putman and Heather Shaw voted against, and commissioner Anna Dituri was absent, Koebert said.
Koebert believes planners liked the design but were concerned about the proposed four-story building being sited in a floodway, how it would impact traffic nearby and other details they're hoping to hear more about at a future meeting, she said.
Great Lakes Capital wants to build a four-story building with 96 apartments, two ground-level retail spaces and a leasing office, as previously reported. It would sit atop 90 parking spaces. The company is planning it for 309 W. Front St., on land currently owned by Pine Street Development One.
The new building would sit between 4Front Credit Union's new headquarters, currently under construction, and the Boardman River.
Commissioners could review the plans again at their March 17 meeting, Koebert said.
