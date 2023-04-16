TRAVERSE CITY — Upping housing density to allow for more housing variety could have varying impacts on Traverse City's residential neighborhoods.
Planning commissioners on Tuesday will get an idea of what properties could be impacted by the half-dozen changes they're considering as part of their annual goals. A "story map" shows which parcels would be affected by the half-dozen amendments being considered, and city Planner Shawn Winter asked commissioners for feedback on the map and proposed amendments.
The board could introduce the amendments at its May 2 meeting and set up a June 6 public hearing in the City Opera House, according to a planning department timeline.
Changes being considered to create more diversity in housing types include cutting the minimum lot size in R-1a and R-1b single family residential zones, to 7,000 square feet from 9,000 square feet in R-1a and to 4,000 square feet from 8,000 square feet in R-1b, according to the draft amendment. This would increase the number of lots that could be split, although lot width requirements for splits would rule out others.
Another proposal would allow two homes on a lot that otherwise meets the standards for a split, but where creating another property line would make siting a home difficult.
Planners are considering nixing the 15-per-year cap on accessory dwelling units, also known as in-law flats or carriage houses. These accessory dwellings also would be permitted on parcels with duplexes, and a requirement that the owner live in either the main or accessory dwelling would be removed.
Cluster housing, where a handful of homes are built together on an oversized residential lot, would be allowed on one-acre lots under another change, down from the current minimum of five.
Other amendments would allow up to four dwellings per lot in R-2 two-family districts, add definitions for duplexes, triplexes and quad-plexes, and allow duplexes as a use by right in R-1a and R-1b districts.
Even with those accommodations, several factors would likely mean that property affected by the changes wouldn't necessarily be rebuilt or added to afterward, according to the presentation. Those include whether a landowner wants to do so in the first place, whether they have the funds, whether a contractor is available and so forth.
Other limitations, such as difficult terrain or setbacks, could still make it difficult to impossible for a property owner to act on the changes.
Ideas to increase housing density stirred concerns over impacts to single-family neighborhoods, and whether the changes should wait for the ongoing city master plan rewrite, as previously reported.
