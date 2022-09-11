TRAVERSE CITY — Next week, Traverse City will begin collecting citizen input for its soon-to-be rewritten master plan.
The city has been in the early stages of revising the decades-old document for months, with city Planning Director Shawn Winter first recommending the update in January.
Michigan law requires every city with regulatory power over land development — in other words, cities with their own zoning ordinance — to have a master plan and to review it at least once every five years. During that process, a city’s leader may often choose to update the document, Winter said.
Traverse City’s current master plan dates from 2009, with an update in 2017. But Winter said it was time for a more significant overhaul this year.
“Here we are in 2022, and we’ve decided, you know, it’s time that we just need to go through the whole process again, from the beginning,” he said
Winter’s office has spent much of this summer raising awareness about the master plan. That has included “pop-up” events at hot spots like Little Fleet, sidewalk sales, TCNewTech, libraries and the Northwestern Michigan College campus, where people could inquire about the process and sign up for updates.
But if people actually want to begin providing feedback to guide how the master plan will look, their first opportunities for that will begin in a couple of weeks, Winter said.
He said the city will begin sending out online surveys the week of Sept. 11.
Those initial surveys will mostly be to collect demographic information, he said — questions such as number of people per household and the methods of transportation people use to get to work, for example.
“That’s going to give us our first pulse or first sense of feedback from the community, and give us direction on what questions we need to ask next and guide us through the process,” he said.
Another part of the survey will ask more specific questions asking residents how they think the city has done on a variety of planning-related issues.
But, more specific feedback opportunities will also be coming up, Winter said, with an open house planned for late October, and stakeholder meetings occurring in the weeks leading up to that.
City leaders have already given some direction on priorities they want to focus on in the 2022-2023 plan.
At previous city planning commission meetings, planning commissioners highlighted issues like where in the city density increases may be appropriate, and how the city can balance both “growth and resiliency,” Winter said.
“We do have a hot development market, but also, most of us live here because we love all our natural resources,” he said. “So how you keep those two things in check?”
The document could also explore the concept of the “15-minute city,” an urban design model which seeks to arrange neighborhoods and commercial areas in such a way that residents can meet most of their day-to-day needs in a 15-minute walk or bike ride from their homes, Winter said.
Those possible elements are all in addition to a number of topics that are required to be addressed in any master plan, such as future land use, housing, transportation, infrastructure, economic development and natural resources.
Simultaneously, Winter said the city planning department will also be focusing heavily on mobility issues. Those will be the topic of a supplemental “comprehensive plan,” which are sometimes written alongside a normal master plan to explore a sub-topic in greater depth.
The mobility comprehensive plan, which would be adopted alongside the master plan, will highlight matters such as the best ways to implement bike lanes and sidewalks in the city, Winter said.
The city is spending a maximum of $170,670 on a contract with Beckett and Raeder, a Michigan civil planning and engineering firm, to help draft the new plan.
The mobility comprehensive plan will use the services of firm Progressive AE, with funding from the Downtown Development Authority, The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and the Rotary Club.
The entire process is expected to take 18 months, Winter said.
Those interested in signing up for updates can visit TCMasterplan.org and TCMobility.org.
Those sites also will host any relevant surveys, when they become available, Winter said.
