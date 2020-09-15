TRAVERSE CITY — Parking in Traverse City is a good deal, according to some city leaders.
Maybe even too cheap, as city Commissioner Brian McGillivary put it.
That was one takeaway Monday among commissioners who heard Traverse City Parking Services officials’ proposed rate increases and policy changes aimed at implementing a “managed system.”
Surface lot permit-holders pay $1.16 per day to park, city Commissioner Christie Minervini said. That puts into perspective how the city’s “subsidizing” public parking — McGillivary pointed to parking garage permits that cost less than $2 per day, and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe noted some parking tickets cost $5 if paid on the same day.
“Cities all over the region have moved away from free parking or cheap parking because it is counterproductive to business,” Shamroe said. “It encourages people to park and go to the beach, go to their boat, do tings other than support their downtown.”
Cheap parking could become a little more costly if the city adopts what Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said aims to take a more holistic approach at managing public parking.
Nicole VanNess, Traverse City Parking Services transportation mobility director, laid out how several changes to parking policies and an increase in parking rates could increase turnover in the most desirable spots and give better rates to those willing to walk a little farther, among other objectives.
It would also be a departure from past practices of making one change at a time, instead making several interdependent ones, VanNess said.
The proposal includes raising parking meter and garage rates during summer months, charging more in garages during peak use times of the day and pricier meter parking in popular spots — the center of downtown, for example.
Meters inside the DDA district in 2021 would cost $1 per hour, up to $1.25 for “premium” spots, documents show. Those same spots would cost $1.50 from May through September.
Garage rates in 2021 would jump from $1 per hour to $1.50 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and daily maximums would increase as well. Those prices would increase again May through October, from a base of $1.50 to $2 during peak times.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he’d like to see a comparison of those rates to how much the city spends on public parking so the public better understands how what they pay stacks up to the actual cost.
One policy change would bar parking garage permits from being used in surface lots. VanNess said current practice has been to absorb the loss of surface spaces to development by allowing surface parking permits at some meters. That pushes some vehicles into street parking, and so too does parking garage permits being used in surface lots.
Forcing parking garage permit users to park in garages could create the need for a waitlist for those permits, and could require looking at who actually uses their permits, VanNess said.
Shamroe and Mayor Jim Carruthers each said they’re curious about how many parking garage users live at residential buildings with no parking or fewer spaces than units.
VanNess said the actual utilization of parking garages and surface parking is a mystery because garage permittees can park in surface lots. Ending that policy would give the parking service a better grasp at the data, a required first step before delving into which types of users are parking where.
Other policy changes would include increasing parking fines and eliminating discounts for those who pay parking tickets on the same day, documents show. All-electric vehicles would no longer park for free and drivers with disabled license plates would have to apply to the state for a free parking sticker to continue parking without paying.
If approved, the changes would be rolled out between October and January, documents show.
Commissioners had plenty of questions for VanNess, from how the new rate structures would work to how much some fines would cost to why parkers would switch from one lot to another.
McGillivary said he liked the idea overall but was concerned about commissioners giving up some authority on parking rate increases — the plan calls for a maximum $2.50 per hour, which VanNess said provides for a range for considering rate increases when making and revising three-year transportation demand management plans.
“It’s gonna be, when you stumble, even though we leave it to you and the parking committee and the DDA and city staff, we’re the ones that hear about it, and I expect there will be some stumbles,” McGillivary said.
The DDA’s Destination Downtown program could grow and keep encouraging more downtown employees to ride the bus to work, VanNess said.
Shamroe pointed out the Bay Area Transportation Authority’s free Bayline route and said employees could be using that as well. That free option could also head off concerns over the cost of parking rate increases.
The proposal goes before DDA board members Friday, and city commissioners could discuss it again at their Oct. 5 meeting, VanNess said.
