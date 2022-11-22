TRAVERSE CITY — Engineering design plans for an expanded Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail are on order.
City commissioners approved Progressive AE’s $448,391 bid to finalize plans to both widen the existing path and extend it to the base of Old Mission Peninsula. Their 5-1 vote Monday included Commissioner Tim Werner’s vote against, with Commissioner Mark Wilson absent.
The commission’s OK sets in motion what TART Trails’ Executive Director Julie Clark previously called an exciting next step for the plans. And some commissioners agreed they look forward to adding what Commissioner Ashlea Walter called a “missing link” for people looking to get to and from the peninsula and a trio of educational institutions at its base.
“So I see this as a critical piece to connect to where people need to go in that part of the city; and it’s not the end, but we also need to make strides to get closer to that connection and then up to the peninsula and beyond,” she said.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell echoed this, adding his experiences with the sidewalks to Northwestern Michigan College showed him the need for a better connection. With TART Trail so heavily used, it needs improvements.
Conceptual plans call for widening the existing pathway, which would occasionally separate to better handle cyclists and pedestrians, widen and realign the path near Grandview Parkway and East Front Street’s intersection and extend it to where Eastern Avenue meets Peninsula Drive, as previously reported.
City Planner Shawn Winter told commissioners those plans gained urgency because of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s plans to repave, and modify parts of, Grandview Parkway and East Front Street from Division Street to Garfield Avenue — set to begin in 2024.
Ideally, both projects could be coordinated to save funds on mobilization, Winter said. Progressive AE completed a conceptual design after city leaders hired the firm in fall 2021, and that familiarity with the project, plus its experience in working with MDOT, led a committee to recommend the firm again for engineering design work.
That money seems wasted to Werner, he said. He related his experience watching Central High School students come to class one day, and faulted city leaders for not doing enough to serve the most vulnerable — young, old and those with limited mobility, he said.
Instead of spending the money on something to help them — the expanded trail would do nothing for those traveling alongside East Front Street between Peninsula Drive and Garfield Avenue, he argued — the commission instead was going for what Werner called a back-room deal with MDOT.
Mayor Richard Lewis rejected that characterization, reminding commissioners that they discussed the project on several different occasions.
“I know we’ve all been engaged in this, we saw it during the budget sessions, we saw it during discussions earlier than that about this idea,” he said. “It may not complete everything some of us have, what we’ve got on our minds, but it’s going further than what we have now.”
The trail is not yet designed, Winter said after the meeting. He noted Progressive AE will gather input through about six meetings.
And City Manager Marty Colburn responded that MDOT plans include improvements along the stretch of East Front Street to which Werner referred. He later added the city had made big strides on expanding its sidewalk and trail network in recent years.
Werner had more to say. “At some point, a pedestrian, someone in a wheelchair, someone on a bicycle, is going to get seriously injured or killed, and that’s on this city commission and this city manager,” he said.
Werner added that the blame would be on others as well, including TART Trails, the city Downtown Development Authority and Winter.
But each rejected his contention — Colburn said each project is designed with safety in mind. Winter said his department works every day to make the city safer, and that the planned-for connection aimed to prevent serious injury or death.
Derenzy echoed this in a statement, noting the DDA and TART Trails are part of that effort.
“This is not about one organization or individual; it is about together moving to improve accessibility for all,” she wrote in the statement.
And Chris Kushman, TART Trails’ trail planning and management director, said the nonprofit supports both the current plan for a separate pathway, and others involving complete streets – that includes MDOT’s plans along East Front Street, he said.
ARPA, APPOINTMENTS
Commissioners were in complete agreement about the first five priorities for the city’s $1.6-million-plus in American Rescue Plan Act funds. They voted 6-0 to approve spending slightly more than $1 million, with the single largest slice of $500,000 going to a new Traverse City Senior Center.
They also agreed to seek matching funds for their $20,000 commitment to Jubilee House’s pilot program expanding its daytime services to people without homes. The city will apply for a grant from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. Lewis told commissioners DTE Energy put up $10,000, and the Oleson Foundation granted $5,000.
City leaders also approved a handful of appointments and reappointments, each one a 6-0 decision:
- Jennifer Loup and Scott Morey will serve again on the Parks and Recreation Commission until September 2025, and Andrea Diebler will join until September 2023 for a spot Sabrina Newton previously held;
- Roger Amundsen will remain on the Arts Commission until April 4, 2025;
- and Stephen Perdue and Stanley Simons will serve another term ending Aug. 25, 2025, on the Coast Guard City Committee.
