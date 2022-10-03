TRAVERSE CITY — Any rooftop bars, restaurants and other amenities that include an enclosed space will soon be part of Traverse City's zoning code.
Commissioners agreed 6-0, with Ashlea Walter absent, to add the amendment. City Planner Shawn Winter said City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht suggested it after several requests to the city to add enclosed spaces on roofs.
Rooftop access had been allowed, but building enclosed spaces there previously wasn't, Winter said Monday.
Winter attributed the uptick in requests to the pandemic as people moved to more outdoor spaces, such as sidewalk cafes. Plus, he said, developers saw the perks not only for the views, but to add gathering spots for residential properties.
The amendment will allow building food and beverage service, bathrooms, storage and community rooms atop buildings, within limits. Those limits include capping the enclosed space to 20 percent of a building's footprint or 1,650 square feet, whichever is less, according to the language that'll be effective eight days after the city publishes it.
"We're not trying to establish a new story, just a small space popping above the established height limit," Winter said.
That enclosed space could not go taller than 60 feet without voter approval, Winter said.
City resident Deni Scrudato told commissioners she couldn't support the changes. For one, she said, the rules seemed to turn the city's zones with 45-foot height limits into 60 feet, and 60 feet into 75. The changes also seem to run counter to a city planning goal to step down building heights toward the lakeshore, she pointed out.
Scrudato also expressed concern about the wide scope of these changes, especially since they could affect neighboring residential areas — hers in particular, she told commissioners.
One affected area where rooftop bars and entertainment will be allowed is across the alley from residences.
"Why not start out small instead of painting this with such a broad brush? Scale it back and please give more consideration to residential neighborhoods," she said.
Winter said the amendment includes limits on when food or drinks can be served — between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. — and when amplified sounds are allowed — between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. He noted that planning commissioners chose the latter time window to match the city's noise ordinance.
The rules also require setbacks if a rooftop space is atop a building neighboring a residential area, Winter said. Nor would the change allow a use where it isn't already permitted through zoning — no food and beverage service in R-3 multifamily residential districts, he said.
Commissioners discussed the proposal at a previous meeting, and Mayor Richard Lewis noted the planning commission recommended it unanimously.
"Anything that comes out of the planning commission with that much support, I'm going to pretty much go with them, because their job is to beat these things up, and I hope they have, and I'm sure they have," he said.
PAVER PROBLEMS
In other action, commissioners voted 6-1, with Commissioner Tim Werner dissenting, to confirm spending up to $248,000 from the Old Town Parking Garage fund and surplus fund to repair the ice-melt system and pavers at the parking garage.
What was supposed to be a $50,000 project to replace pavers at the garage increased by nearly five times that amount after the snow-melt system underneath the pavers was damaged, according to a memo from Nicole VanNess, the city Downtown Development Authority's transportation mobility director.
That was after the parking staff put plywood over the system's tubing to cover it after a contractor had left it exposed, according to the memo. Commissioners agreed 6-0 to pursue a claim against the contractor to recoup the added costs.
Werner said, for the money, he would rather build a solar canopy over the lot to keep snow and ice off. He suggested it in light of a city objective to view its projects and goals through a lens of climate impact. Instead of burning fossil fuels as the snow-melt system does for its boilers, the canopy would generate power.
Werner said he figured a canopy would run about $200,000, and possibly less if just-passed federal incentives on clean-energy projects should apply.
"If it was only a matter of $20,000 or $30,000, I'd be all for it. But, for such an investment, I think it behooves us to ask for alternatives of what we're trying to achieve," he said.
VanNess said there could be other options, but, for now, parking services hadn't found an alternative to replace the efficiency of being able to melt snow in the driveway.
Commissioners also agreed to push back a request from Werner to vote to affirm the city's commitment to building complete streets — that is, roads that accommodate cars, pedestrians, transit and all manner of legal uses.
Lewis asked to discuss it at an Oct. 24 study session so commissioners could consider all factors, including an ongoing rewrite of the city's master plan, a transportation and mobility study and the city's own streets manual.
