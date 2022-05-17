TRAVERSE CITY — The road has been bumpy but Traverse City will keep working with the state highways department on a project for a busy bayside thoroughfare.
City commissioners approved 6-1 a letter of understanding that city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht told them would commit the city to working with the Michigan Department of Transportation on the project in good faith. Commissioner Tim Werner voted against.
It comes at the meeting that department spokespersons previously identified as the deadline by which the city needed to approve it.
Without the commitment, the department would have to redirect the $20 million-plus slated for the pockmarked road, according to MDOT Director Paul Ajegba.
While the road’s pockmarked pavement and unsafe conditions for pedestrians and other users not in a car were beyond question, not everyone agreed Monday that the nearly-finished plans will make much of a difference for what Werner called the most vulnerable users.
He agreed that a redesigned intersection at Grandview Parkway and East Front Street that eliminates an always-green signal and adds crosswalks is a win.
But other design elements city Manager Marty Colburn and Chris Zull, transportation practice leader for Progressive AE, both cast as wins seemed to do little or nothing to protect those not in cars, Werner said. Others looked more aimed at speeding vehicular traffic — he at one point said those who should be helping commissioners make an informed decision sounded like they’re working for MDOT.
“I’ve heard many times in this meeting and in past meetings about a $20 million investment in the city,” he said. “How much is it worth to sell your soul, or to sell the soul of the city?”
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she didn’t believe approving the letter of understanding made her a soul-seller. Nor did she see city staff as “bots” for MDOT, she said.
“I think they’re trying to look at what we can realistically get our hands on, money-wise and expectations-wise and time-wise, to get the best of what we can get out of this project,” she said.
Other commissioners agreed the project wasn’t perfect. Mayor Richard Lewis recalled how a past proposal for U.S.-31 by MDOT hit a roadblock in the 1990s when city voters wouldn’t cede a strip of city parkland. It took all this time before the highway made it back on the department’s five-year plan, Lewis said.
“Is it perfect? Nope, I don’t think anything we’ve ever done in this city is perfect, but it moves the needle and hopefully we can continue to move the needle as we move forward,” he said.
Werner said he was disappointed to see what he hoped would be leverage over the state agency seem to slip away. Two outside attorneys opined a 1947 agreement between city and state requiring both to OK improvements to the road — Trible-Laucht said it covers the portion of the project from Division Avenue to Murchie Bridge.
But approving the letter of understanding would cede that leverage, Werner argued. So too did Chris Bzdok, a city resident and former commissioner, who urged the board not to sign the agreement unless they’re absolutely certain the road design will slow traffic as he and others argued the highway badly needs.
Others, including leaders of nonprofits that advocate for pedestrian and cyclist issues, previously argued the design would be a vast improvement over current conditions even if some design features could be better.
Brian Beauchamp, Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails’ communications and policy director, repeated the organization’s request that the city keep working with MDOT on the project.
So too did Gary Howe on behalf of himself and bicycling nonprofit El Grupo Norte, he said. The former city commissioner also serves on the city’s active transportation committee.
Commissioners rejected Werner’s ask to hire outside help to lead further negotiations with MDOT. While Zull has been working with the city, MDOT and others, Werner said he could continue as a go-between while an experienced negotiator would take point.
Others disagreed — Werner reading aloud an email responding to Commissioner Mi Stanley’s questions about the letter of understanding and negotiator prompted a pointed exchange, both when city Manager Marty Colburn asserted Werner was unwilling to compromise, and later when city Planner Shawn Winter identified himself as the writer when Stanley asked him to respond.
Winter said he stood by his response that MDOT doesn’t necessarily have to respond to whoever the city hires — James Lake, a spokesman for the department, previously said MDOT would talk to whoever about the project but that timing was key in meeting the project’s schedule.
It’s set to start in fall 2023 and continue through 2024’s construction season, Zull said.
