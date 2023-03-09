TRAVERSE CITY — An affordable housing developer has more plans for apartments in Traverse City, this time with permanent supportive housing included.
Woda Cooper Companies wants to build a second apartment building next to where it broke ground on Annika Place on Garfield Avenue, company Senior Vice President Craig Patterson said. Nineteen of its 52 units would be set aside for 45 years for people without homes, including the chronically homeless.
The planned 19 units illustrate the idea that housing ends homelessness, said Ashley Halladay-Schmandt, director of the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness.
“This type of housing they’re doing for the 19 permanent supportive housing units is what will serve the most vulnerable population, the chronically homeless,” she said.
Goodwill of Northern Michigan would partner with the developer to find the right tenants for those 19 apartments, Patterson said. Residents would get on-site supportive services and visits from case workers in accordance with state requirements, he said. The Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness upholds those standards of care, Halladay-Schmandt said in response to a question from Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe.
Patterson said 22 of the apartments would be for people earning 70 to 80 percent area median income – up to $56,640 for a household of two. Rents for those units would be lower than limits set by state and federal housing authorities. The remaining 11 would rent to tenants earning up to 40 percent area median income — $28,320 for a two-person household, according to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
Plans also include rooms for counseling, a medical office for private screenings and community rooms, Patterson said.
Commissioners approved a 16-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that would have the developer paying 6 percent of net rents, which subtracts the cost of certain utilities. That would result in estimated payments ranging from $29,463 in its first year to $45,903 in its 16th, compared to an estimated first-year tax bill of $420,500, documents show.
They voted 6-0 to approve the PILOT, with Commissioner Mark Wilson absent.
Commissioner Tim Werner wanted to know if the building’s heating system would be electrified and asked for some assurance that the developer was seriously considering doing so. He cited a past commitment city leaders made to push for a carbon-neutral community by mid-century. Retrofitting the building later would be costly, and heat pumps should ultimately save tenants money in the long run.
Placing any contingency on the tax break would likely prompt MSHDA to deny its application for Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Patterson said. That’s according to his past experience.
Plus, Woda Cooper Companies has an internal policy of building gas heating systems in states with colder winters. That’s also based on past experiences in other states where tenants complained of unreliable heat pumps in harsh winters.
The possibility still intrigued Patterson, he said. Consultants working with the developer are looking into possibilities like ground source heat pumps — also known as geothermal. It’s normal to replace a building’s heating system as part of recapitalizing a project and renewing its PILOT, so in 16 years the developer could electrify the building’s heat even if that takes a retrofit.
Werner questioned whether the city’s scoring system for evaluating PILOT applications means much when it comes to evaluating a project’s “green infrastructure.” While Patterson said the building would meet the energy efficiency and sustainable building benchmark of LEED Silver certification, Werner pointed out that’s apparently based on having plenty of insulation.
Werner suggested a stricter metric that would disqualify a project if it’s not fully electrified. Ultimately, though, he wanted a scoring system that would result in a nicer place to live.
Mayor Richard Lewis agreed it’s probably time to revisit the PILOT scoring matrix and suggested forming a subcommittee in April or May to do so.
Water, sewer mains
Commissioners also approved a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation to replace water and sewer mains in tandem with MDOT’s coming rebuild of stretches of Grandview Parkway and East Front Street.
City Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said a water main below East Front from Garfield Avenue to near Hope Street will be upgraded to a 12-inch line, with a 16-inch main slated from there to Hall Street and Grandview Parkway. Sewer line work will include removing a smaller line at the project’s east end and rerouting individual connections to a larger main on the road’s south side.
Werner noted there are empty parcels along East Front Street’s north side and asked about installing sewer leads to connect to future development so the street doesn’t have to be torn up. Krueger responded that the city tries to plan ahead, including installing sewer leads, and Lewis noted there’s time to contact property owners and figure out what’s needed underground.
The amount of city funds needed will be higher than the $2,469,767 listed in contract documents, Krueger said.
The lowest bid for the overall project, from Elmer’s Crane & Dozer, came in about 14 percent over engineers’ estimates — about $25.9 million for the whole construction project versus a $22.8 million estimate. Material costs, including water and sewer lines, were a major source of that higher price.
