Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.