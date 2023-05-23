TRAVERSE CITY — Plans for 271 capital improvement projects in Traverse City totaling around $490 million over the next six years need better prioritization, according to city Planner Shawn Winter.
A look at how many of those projects are written into the city’s Capital Improvement Program plan for the 2023-24 budget year shows why, he said. Of those massive totals over six years, 116 projects totaling $189.8 million are planned for that year.
Different departments in the city have various planning documents to guide capital projects, but there’s no single strategy. The ensuing competition for limited resources and lack of integrated strategy mean everything gets treated as a priority.
“Of course if everything is, then nothing is, or we’re constantly shifting priorities,” he said.
Winter said the city has an opportunity to create a strategy that creates a better capital improvement projects plan, one that would go from what interim City Manager Nate Geinzer called a “wish list” to one Winter said is actually achievable and has funding sources already identified.
Winter and Geinzer told city commissioners about the current draft Capital Improvement Program plan Monday after a short public hearing for the city’s July-through-June-2024 budget.
Major upcoming capital projects include a massive project to replace the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Plant’s headworks, primary treatment stages and more for about $29 million over two years, according to Geinzer and the draft plan. The city will borrow much of the cost from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Clean Water State Revolving Loan fund.
Geinzer said nine of the city’s 120 miles of water main need replacement, and city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said the price of that pipe has risen to a rough average of $500 per foot.
Plus, the city has 59 miles of clay sewer mains, Geinzer said, and Krueger noted the majority of it is 80 years old or more.
Cracks in those clay pipes can let in groundwater and grit, Krueger said.
To bolster the municipal wastewater fund, the proposed budget includes a rate increase for each 100 cubic feet of sewage past the first 600 cubic feet, Geinzer said. Treating more than the base amount would cost $5.75 per 100 cubic feet for city residents and $8.63 per 100 cubic feet for non-city residents, up from $5.30 and $7.95, respectively.
Water rates past the first 600 cubic feet would also increase, from $2 to $2.10 per additional 100 cubic feet for city residents and from $3 to $3.15 outside city limits, Geinzer said.
Krueger said afterward the idea was to keep the base rate the same while incentivizing people to use less water. Those rates will be up for a vote when commissioners approve the city budget on June 5.
Local and major streets in Traverse City could also use a more strategic approach, especially local ones, Geinzer said. Those neighborhood streets that make up the city’s gridwork account for the majority of those under city control. Of those local streets, 17 miles are considered in poor condition, around 12 in fair and 19.5 in good.
Streets in worse condition cost more to repair, and Geinzer showed commissioners a graph detailing how pavement conditions deteriorate rapidly after 10 to 13 years. That means the wisest use of money is to invest in maintenance to avoid that sharp slide in pavement condition, he said.
Creating a street improvements plan would allow the city to plan ahead on street maintenance, city Engineer Tim Lodge said.
That would allow commissioners to better determine how much to invest in maintenance to reach a certain average pavement condition, Geinzer said. Determining that will require figuring out how much reconstruction will be needed.
Commissioners wanted to know if residents could expect a better answer on when their street will be repaved or maintained — Mi Stanley said hers is one listed in poor condition and has been repeatedly pushed back on the capital projects list.
Giving residents a better answer on that is doable, Geinzer said, and Lodge said having a target date for different stretches of pavement would be the idea behind a street improvement plan.
The street improvement plan and a better Capital Improvements Program planning process will take some time, but it’s something Geinzer said he wanted to get underway for the next long-term city manager — Mayor Richard Lewis noted that with elections in November, those strategies will also be for a new city commission.
Geinzer said there’s more budget discussions to come, and reiterated that he doesn’t see the document as a “license to spend.”
“It is a guide to spend within, but not a license to spend,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.