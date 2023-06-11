TRAVERSE CITY — Three executive search firms could get their chance to find Traverse City’s next top administrator.
Commissioners on Monday will decide on a subcommittee’s recommendations to interview three firms, Amy Cell Talent, GovHR USA and Walsh Municipal Services. If they agree, representatives for those three could vie on June 19 to be the firm that looks to hire the next city manager.
Nate Geinzer is filling in as interim manager following the commission’s move to fire Marty Colburn in April. It came amid an evaluation process that was cut short in the early stages, and little explanation was given for ending his nearly eight-year tenure.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht will hear the results of her annual review Monday in closed session, as the Open Meetings Act permits.
Commissioners could also talk behind closed doors about a possible property purchase and an attorney-client privilege memo, the agenda shows.
They’ll also hear an update on a grant-funded project to monitor SARS-CoV-2 levels in city sewage. The project, led by the Great Lakes Environmental Center and part of a statewide effort coordinated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, detected the rise and fall of viral levels as local COVID-19 cases mounted and ebbed, as well as the emergence of different variants.
