TRAVERSE CITY — After five years and nearly $8 million, Traverse City commissioners and staff took a 20.37-mile victory lap over the conclusion of a push to repair crumbling sidewalks and fill in gaps in the city’s walkway network.
They celebrated the milestone at a recent meeting, complete with cupcakes arranged to spell the word, “WALK!” What started in 2015 with a commitment to accelerating the city’s sidewalk construction plans from what otherwise would’ve been a 20-year process led to the multi-pronged, multi-year push, said city Planner Shawn Winter. Building the sidewalks not only helped achieve a number of city goals, but sidewalks’ reported benefits are many, from increased pedestrian safety to more interactions with friends.
“It’s pretty impressive,” he said. “When you think of it structurally, it’s a pretty simple thing. You’re talking about a ribbon of concrete along the side of the road but it touches on so many different aspects we’re trying to achieve here.”
City Planner Tim Lodge said it took lots of 14-hour days in his office, a second round of bids for Safe Routes to School projects and numerous other considerations, including securing a list full of easements to bring it all together.
He went through the breakdown: 3.62 miles of sidewalk preservation work for $878,000, enough to get the city caught up on what will be an ongoing project to eliminate trip hazards; $2,218,500 to rebuild 6.1 miles of sidewalk along roads being reconstructed; $1,986,000 in Safe Routes to School grants to build 3.2 miles of sidewalks and trails; and $2.75 million to build 7.45 miles of sidewalk for the gap and infill project.
To pay for a good chunk of the work, the city borrowed $4.5 million in 2018, which will be paid off in 2034, as previously reported. That was part of a bigger bond issue totaling $7.735 million, with the remainder to pay for part of the Boardman Lake Trail project.
City Manager Marty Colburn acknowledged the sidewalk work couldn’t have happened without partners both within the city and without, and those partners’ representatives spoke as well.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner said he hopes there are more opportunities to work with the city as the district did on Safe Routes to Schools, and Gary Howe of El Grupo Norte said the city’s responsiveness on sidewalk issues has improved greatly since a time in 2010 when his ask to the city commission about a sidewalk was “basically ... laughed at.”
Sidewalks are only part of the story, said Brian Beauchamp, communications and policy director with Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails. The organization is rebuilding its trail along Parsons Road, and is partnering with the city, Grand Traverse County and Garfield Township on a project to complete the Boardman Lake Trail loop.
These projects to make the community more accessible are wrapping or underway as more people are using trails, with an increase of 20 to 30 percent in 2020, Beauchamp said.
“A lot of these first-time users are out because they have access and availability closer to home,” he said. “Our goal is to make every home a trailhead, and sidewalks are a big part of that.”
