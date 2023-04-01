TRAVERSE CITY — The reasons for Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn’s possible ouster are largely unknown, but one potential sit-in has volunteered.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said he offered to serve in the role on an interim basis after learning that commissioners would be considering a termination agreement with Colburn. He learned of that upcoming decision on March 24 and met with Mayor Richard Lewis and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe to discuss the possibility the following Monday.
Shamroe confirmed the meeting and topic of discussion, and said Assistant City Manager Penny Hill already indicated she wasn’t interested in serving as interim city manager beyond a short stint. While there have been discussions with Michigan Municipal League and other possible sources for an interim manager, she said having Marentette as an internal candidate has its advantages.
“He has obviously been with the city for many years and is familiar with what’s going on in the city right now, which is ultimately a plus,” she said.
Ultimately that appointment will be up to city commissioners at a possible April 10 special meeting, Shamroe said. If commissioners ratify a separation agreement with Colburn on Monday, Hill would step in until then.
Should they name Marentette to the role, his deputy clerk Sarah Lutz would fill in for him, since by statute he cannot hold both roles, he said.
Lewis confirmed he, Shamroe and Marentette met but declined to say what they discussed.
“I’m not going to say anything, you’ll hear more on Monday night,” he said.
Meanwhile, Colburn requested another closed-door discussion of his employment, this one with him included. He did so as part of the Monday meeting agenda under an Open Meetings Act exemption allowing one to consider “dismissal, suspension, or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, or to consider a periodic personnel evaluation of,” a city employee.
It’s the first of a trio of agenda items concerning the city manager’s employment, which looks to be headed toward a sudden end. Colburn on Wednesday signed a separation agreement that would take effect April 3, and for which the city would pay him $97,038.49 — the equivalent of six months’ salary, plus his earned leave time, according to the agreement.
Commissioners could vote to approve that separation agreement ahead of deciding whether to release the subject of their first closed-door discussion.
Lewis previously said he asked for an attorney-client privileged memo to discuss on March 20, and city Commissioner Tim Werner said he understood the closed-door discussion to be in relation to Colburn’s employment. They met for an hour and 10 minutes, without Colburn present.
Releasing the memo could give insight as to why the city manager is leaving his post, despite his telling commissioners he wished to stay for at least a few more years.
Colburn in a March 19 email said he hoped to stay on to see through several major projects, from plans for a new Traverse City Senior Center to a rewritten master plan and more. He wrote the email after hearing of deliberations ahead of his pending review, set for June, and offered to discuss whatever concerns were prompting those deliberations.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell previously said he was aware of differences in management style between city and its top administrator but couldn’t say more, citing attorney-client privilege.
Lewis declined to say more Friday, and Shamroe referred to a city press release from Thursday that gave no details for the reason behind the split.
Both Treadwell and Commissioner Tim Werner said they would rather have completed Colburn’s pending review — Werner said it could have at least shown city leaders how to avoid future issues, and Treadwell said he was open to working through whatever problems were discussed in the review.
Colburn joined the city in June 2015, leaving a job as Mason’s city administrator and filling a void left by Jered Ottenwess following his resignation over a drunken incident ending in criminal convictions.
Commissioners reprimanded Colburn in October 2021 after he fired then-Treasurer and Finance Director Kelli Martin without their consent. They eventually confirmed Colburn’s decision by vote, but approved a letter that chastised him for placing them in that position — Colburn took responsibility and apologized to commissioners.
His departure comes as the city searches to replace longtime department veteran Police Chief Jeff O’Brien. The city also is looking for a long-term replacement for its treasurer and finance director after James Henderson left for another job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.