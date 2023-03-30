TRAVERSE CITY — April 3 could be Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn's last day on the job.
City commissioners on Monday will consider a separation agreement ending Colburn's nearly eight-year tenure as Traverse City's top administrator, according to a release from the city. As part of the agreement, Colburn would get $97,038.49 as a contractual payout.
That agreement would also include mutual liability waivers and a non-disparagement clause the release characterized as "standard."
Colburn in the release said it has been a pleasure to serve the city and that he was confident the city, its staff and its leadership will continue to do great things.
"I want to thank all the City Commissioners that I’ve worked with as well as city staff and the many citizens that we interact with every day," he said in the release. "I wish the City the very best."
Mayor Richard Lewis said in the release that the commission appreciates Colburn's service since his start on June 22, 2015.
"We begin each City Commission meeting by asking that the City Commission conduct its business with dignity, respect, patience, and charity for all," he said in the release. "It is with that same spirit that any further comment on this matter is not necessary and we sincerely wish him all the best in his future endeavors."
Assistant City Manager Penny Hill would serve as interim city manager after Colburn's departure, and commissioners could name a longer-term substitute at an April 10 special meeting, according to the release.
