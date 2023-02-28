TRAVERSE CITY — Creating a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone to bring attainable housing to downtown Traverse City is worth exploring, city commissioners largely agreed.
But Mayor Richard Lewis cautioned the board at their study session Monday that it ultimately might not be the right move. That depends on if the city can set the kind of conditions to meet their housing goals in a way they can accept.
Lewis presented the idea and asked commissioners to consider the kind of limits they would want to impose, what kind of housing they would accept and more. They’ll consider at their March 20 meeting whether to create an ad hoc committee to explore the idea further.
“We may go for three months and say, it’s not worth it,” he said.
Great Lakes Capital wants to build around 80 apartments, ground-floor retail and underground parking at 124 W. Front St., as previously reported. The developer offered to rent half of those apartments at rents aimed at people earning 80 to 120 percent area median income — $1,416 to $2,124 per month, according to the latest Michigan State Housing Development Authority income limits for Grand Traverse County.
In exchange, the developer would get a six- to 15-year tax break on those apartments while paying the full rate for the rest of the building, as previously reported.
The project kicked off the discussion but the tool could be used elsewhere, Lewis said.
Among the questions Lewis raised were how to deal with short-term rentals, whether the city could ink a 20-year deal with developers to keep rents low and if the city would consider extending the tax break to all of the apartments in exchange for below-market-rate rents or prices on some.
Commissioner Mi Stanley said the city should look at any tool that can help address the city’s housing crisis.
But she’s heard repeatedly from residents who feel like developers get all the tax breaks while they shoulder the burden.
“I am very concerned about the public perception that we are again kowtowing to developers at the cost of local residents and people who live here who have invested in their homes,” she said.
Commissioner Tim Werner echoed this, adding he would want solid assurances that any tax breaks benefit residents paying lower rent and not the whole complex. He also stressed the need to be forthright with the public that after 15 years, there’s no guarantee the housing will stay attainable.
Stanley said she also wanted to see more of a focus on rehabilitating single-family housing, and Werner stressed the need to consider the costs of overseeing the program.
City resident and former mayor Jim Carruthers told commissioners he’s not against using the tool but thought it a poor fit for the downtown. It was meant for economically depressed communities, comes with administrative costs and amounts to another giveaway from the city’s taxable value.
To Commissioner Linda Koebert, whether to consider Neighborhood Enterprise Zones or not seemed like a no-brainer. Both she and Lewis pointed to Yarrow Brown, Housing North’s executive director, as a good source for much of the information city leaders sought — Brown can provide examples of policies other cities enacted, for example.
Lewis acknowledged the tax break looks like a subsidy, but noted affordable housing experts repeatedly told them those subsidies are key for building low-income or workforce housing.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe echoed this, noting the city needs developers to build housing and those developers aren’t willing to take a big hit to build affordable housing.
She agreed the tool is worth considering, but Lewis later cautioned they could change their minds once they figure out the kind of conditions they’d want to set.
He wants to lay that out carefully before accepting any applications. That includes seeing if the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which oversees the program, would accept the city’s conditions.
“Because if they say, no, we don’t like this, well then maybe we don’t want to do it because it’s not worth it to us,” he said.
