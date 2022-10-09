TRAVERSE CITY — There are plenty of ways to spend a $1,654,000 chunk of federal funds in Traverse City’s coffers.
City commissioners on Monday will talk about whether to apply the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money to some future housing project, or to match what Grand Traverse County has committed toward a new Traverse City Senior Center building.
Those are just two from a list City Manager Marty Colburn compiled, and commissioners likely will bring their own ideas as well.
It’s a study session so no decisions will be made, but Richard Lewis said he wants to start thinking about the specifics for spending money meant to help the city recover from pandemic-related economic turmoil.
Commissioners already agreed to put up $200,000 to plant more trees across the city, Lewis said.
They also voted Oct. 3 to give each full-time city employee a one-time $500 bonus, amounting to about $113,000 between the city, Traverse City Light & Power and the city Downtown Development Agency.
That’s two down, Lewis said. The rest, though, is a question mark.
He backs putting some of the money toward the new senior center, having originally requested that the city match the county’s $250,000 commitment with ARPA funds. Otherwise, the city hasn’t put up more than a share of about $400,000 raised through fundraisers over the years.
“That was before we had a $10 million price tag,” he said, referring to the latest construction estimate. “So, yeah, we probably ought to be thinking about how much we ought to use, that we should put toward the senior center.”
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she has no problem with matching the county’s $250,000. But she wasn’t keen on the idea of spending any more ARPA money to close the gap between $7 million in the state budget and whatever the building ultimately costs.
For one, the city likely could find the remaining funds elsewhere, Walter said. For another, there are plenty of other pressing needs, like water and sewer infrastructure projects.
Colburn had previously suggested using some of the funds to reline some old, leaky sewer mains to stop groundwater and storm runoff from trickling in, according to his memo. But he dropped the suggestion in favor of matching the county’s senior center contribution.
Commissioner Tim Werner previously questioned spending the one-time funds on a maintenance project, likening it to using an inheritance from a rich family member to fix one’s roof.
Walter said she disagreed, arguing that the city underinvested on its critical infrastructure for so many years that they’ve reached a crucial point.
“So we get a little bit of help right now on these very critical issues ... I’m OK with that, because these are the top of the list for me,” she said.
That also could include some kind of fund to help people replace their sanitary sewer service lines, Walter said.
Old ones can leak, and past investigations into excess groundwater and runoff entering the city’s sewer mains have looked into whether broken service leads are a major contributor, as previously reported.
Walter said a fund to help people replace those lines and, possibly, an on-bill financing option could help address the issue.
While water infrastructure fixes typically are funded by the rates city water and sewer customers pay, Walter agreed past failures to invest in maintenance made that unrealistic.
“It’s been underfunded for so long that we can’t catch up with that same approach,” she said.
Lewis said he wants to suggest setting aside some money to add gender-neutral quarters to the city’s fire stations — something city fire Chief Jim Tuller previously requested.
The mayor also would like to use part of the funds to bolster efforts to provide a day shelter for people without housing, potentially up to $10,000, then apply for the same amount as a grant, he said.
City leaders also could make a few requests to Grand Traverse County commissioners on how to spend the county’s $18-million-plus in ARPA funds.
Possibilities include asking the county to put up $2 million toward the new senior center, and to share costs with the city on a pair of stormwater and sewer projects that reach beyond city limits, according to the memo. Both Lewis and Walter acknowledged the county will have plenty of other requests to consider.
Lewis said there’s time to decide how to spend the city’s ARPA funds, but he’d like to see action sooner rather than later on projects where commissioners agree it’s a worthwhile use of the funds.
Walter said she wants to see movement on critical infrastructure projects, as material costs are only climbing higher.
“I think we have critical needs, we need to get moving and not just sit on it,” she said.
Commissioners also will take another look at the DDA’s downtown circulation study, examining adding more two-way streets to the downtown. The DDA wants a two-year pilot to make State Street, a block of Pine Street and a block of Boardman Avenue two ways, a request commissioners will consider Oct. 17.
