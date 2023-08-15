TRAVERSE CITY — Helping Traverse City’s housing crisis by selling city-owned property near its Department of Public Services garage seemed like low-hanging fruit, as city Commissioner Mitch Treadwell put it.
But he agreed several factors complicate the matter, including noise from the garage and an ongoing facilities review that could prompt both the city and Grand Traverse County to reconfigure their campuses.
Add to that the Traverse City Fire Department needing two new fire stations, and there are “a lot of moving pieces” making a quick decision difficult, Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer said.
Commissioners on Monday discussed the conclusions of an ad hoc committee tasked with examining the sale of the property, located where Beitner Street meets Woodmere Avenue. They agreed to vote on whether to issue a request for proposals for that property at their Sept. 5 meeting.
Commissioner Tim Werner, who for a few years has advocated for selling the property, said he believed the decision to issue a request for proposals was already made in December. That’s when city leaders voted to draft the request with help from firm Mission North, then send it out.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he’s against selling the property, and responded to Werner that commissioners then voted in January to form the ad hoc to help draft the request.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she couldn’t support selling the property unless that request contained strong language requiring any would-be developer to include sound insulation and other noise mitigation. The property sits between the garage, to and from which DPS trucks drive all throughout the day during winter, and train tracks.
“This is not a let-them-eat-cake situation,” she said, adding she would rather look at other city-owned properties.
Geinzer told commissioners that another parcel along Woodmere Avenue, a strip of land that snakes along the Boardman Lake shore from north of Centre Street to Carver Street, has interest from adjacent property owners who want to develop it into attainable housing.
There are difficulties with this land, too — Werner noted a street running through it is a winding one, and Geinzer acknowledged there are deed restrictions from the state, the former owner.
“If I can offer you an unsolicited recommendation, I think what would be a great way to move forward knowing that we have interest in these properties would be to direct efforts to have the city attorney begin the process to have deed restrictions lifted and get an RFP for that site,” Geinzer said.
That caught some commissioners’ interest, with Lewis noting the city might want those restrictions lifted whatever happens next. He asked to place a vote to instruct City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht to begin the process on the Aug. 21 meeting agenda.
Trible-Laucht explained it involves transferring the property back to the state, which in turn transfers it back to the city, either without the deed restrictions or with new ones on which both city and state agree.
Garfield Township took the same steps for formerly state-owned land in the Grand Traverse Commons Natural Area, where deed restrictions once barred any nonmotorized vehicles including bicycles, according to the township.
Trible-Laucht said the application process is straightforward, but how long the required legislative process would take is unknown.
That had Werner concerned that by switching focus, the city might be putting off potential redevelopment for at least another year.
“For a number of years, even before this commission, the city has talked about a housing crisis,” he said. “Crisis implies some sort of urgency. We can always find reasons to slow things down or shift a little here and there. We’ll never make everybody happy but that’s not a reason not to move forward with it.”
Geinzer told commissioners city staff remain firmly against selling the property for several reasons he included in a memo — it’s used for snow storage for one, and the soil is contaminated with asbestos and decaying wood for another.
What’s more, the property could be needed if the city and county move to a “three-campus plan,” with city operations centered at the Governmental Center and DPS garage, and county operations at its Lafranier Road campus.
“Staff would be very concerned to lose this asset in the midst of a reconfiguration discussion,” he said.
An ongoing facilities review could recommend moving the county jail from its current spot between the Governmental Center and 13th Circuit Courthouse, Geinzer said. That would free up the property for parking, which in turn could allow the current Governmental Center parking lot to be redeveloped as housing.
Geinzer said it’s also likely the review will recommend decommissioning the Sgt. Dennis W. Finch Law Enforcement Center at Centre Street and Woodmere Avenue, which the Traverse City Police Department and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office share. While there’s strong consensus that collaboration between the two is positive, the building no longer meets their needs.
That could make yet another opportunity for redeveloping city land as housing, Geinzer said.
County officials are aiming to wrap the facilities review, in which Traverse City is also taking part, by the end of 2023, he said. City commissioners should be getting an update on the process soon.
