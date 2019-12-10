TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City-based architect laid out for city leaders how plans for a new senior center are coming together.
Ray Kendra, of architectural firm Environment Architects, told Traverse City commissioners during a Monday night study session that plans for a new senior center would at least double the size of the existing 6,000-square-foot facility. More detailed plans and drawings are expected next month.
A potentially $5 million senior center is expected to include a lounge, commercial kitchen, several classrooms, tax and legal counseling area, community room and a covered porch that faces Grand Traverse Bay.
“That was something that had a lot of interest,” Kendra said of the porch as he discussed public input gathered in September.
The new senior center building would be used as a windbreak for new tennis courts, bathrooms will be included on the back side of the building for beach-goers and the building will be constructed to be energy efficient, Kendra said.
The architect said participants in public input sessions preferred a single-story structure, and that plans call to construct it immediately adjacent on the east side of the existing building, so the current center can remain open during construction.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter asked whether a handicap-accessible beach entrance can be included in the plans, while commissioner Brian McGillivary inquired about a sidewalk extension from Barlow Street through the site to the beach for nearby neighborhood residents’ use.
Commissioner Christie Minervini asked whether solar energy panels were ever considered for the project.
“Solar would be great if we didn’t have so many trees there,” Kendra said, explaining how the design is meant to minimize tree removals at the lakeside site.
Lori Wells, senior center manager, said the 60-some planned parking spots “without a doubt” will not be enough, following commissioner Roger Putman’s question about the approximately 20 spaces in addition to what the current lot configuration allows.
Richard Steadman, of the Senior Center Friends group, said that charitable group is most concerned about how to pay for the new senior center facility. He said the group endorses a one-year, 1-mill levy for the entirety of Grand Traverse County to pay for the work.
“One year, one mill — one and done,” Steadman said.
He argued it would take upward of 4 years for private fundraising to collect enough money to cover the cost of a new Traverse City Senior Center, but the Friends group believes a one-year, countywide millage would collect enough. Plus, no financial interest would need to be paid — though it would with a bonded project, such as the Traverse Area District Library’s main branch on Woodmere Avenue, he said.
“Our senior center really is a community building,” Steadman said. “So because it’s a community center, we feel it should be paid for by the community.”
Commissioner Amy Shamroe, mayor pro tem of the Traverse City Commission, said she would support such a countywide millage effort for a new senior center.
More information about the Traverse City Senior Center and Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network can be found at www.grandtraverse.org/712/Senior-Centers online,or by calling 231-922-4911.
