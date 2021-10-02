TRAVERSE CITY — A week after Traverse City commissioners discussed disciplining city Manager Marty Colburn in a closed session, they’ll decide on whether to give him a letter of reprimand for violating the city charter.
Colburn did so when he fired former Treasurer and Finance Director Kelli Martin without explicit consent from the city commission, and again when he appointed James Henderson as her interim replacement without the commission’s explicit approval, according to the letter.
Commissioners ultimately approved both moves, but the letter faults Colburn for not consulting with city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht on how to follow the city charter or other city employment policies.
“Your actions forced the City Attorney to raise this issue with the City Commission as is her clear obligation under the law, creating tension and discord among City staff and unnecessarily diverted the attention of City staff and this body from important matters of the City,” the proposed letter states.
If approved, the letter would recommend a course of actions for Colburn, including meeting with Trible-Laucht to ensure he fully understands the city charter, working to resolve any lingering tensions and writing a termination policy with the city attorney’s and human resources director’s help. He would also have to meet with commissioners within 60-120 days to review his progress on the actions.
Messages left for Colburn on Friday weren’t returned.
The Sept. 27 disciplinary hearing for Colburn came after he removed Martin on Sept. 8. He previously cited a poor fit between employee and employer, and Martin previously said she faced constant pushback against her initiatives, struggled with old technology, was once told she had an “assertive” tone and more.
She also told commissioners she raised issues shortly before being reprimanded, including city Assistant Manager Penny Hill approving expenses without the city treasurer’s and clerk’s sign-off.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and Commissioner Brian McGillivary wrote the letter of reprimand, they said.
That followed what McGillivary called a frank and open discussion with Colburn about commissioners’ concerns that he believes the letter captures.
“There were concerns, I think the letter states, that the city charter was not followed,” he said. “I believe a majority of commissioners believe that.”
Shamroe echoed this, and said the letter aims to acknowledge that the procedure Colburn followed wasn’t proper. What’s more, it seeks to address the issue not only to the current commission’s satisfaction, but to the future ones — three commissioners, including McGillivary, and Mayor Jim Carruthers’ time on the board ends in November, and Commissioner Tim Werner will seek re-election that month.
McGillivary said he’ll find out Monday whether or not commissioners agree with what the letter says.
Werner said he read the letter once and planned to do so again. So far, he believes it encapsulates commissioners’ discussion with Colburn and that he’ll likely support it.
A requirement that Colburn apologize to Trible-Laucht didn’t sound very effective to Werner, he said. He cited his own experience in parenting, and that he would rather show his kids their errors in the hope they decide to apologize on their own.
“Then it’s a more sincere apology when they realize they did something they shouldn’t have and apologize,” he said.
McGillivary said requiring the apology seeks to counter assertions he heard that the issue was between Colburn and Trible-Laucht, and that Trible-Laucht shouldn’t have raised it with the city commission.
“That’s why the wording is clear, that the people that have been involved with this have been acting in compliance with their roles under the city charter and what’s under city law, and in the best interest of the city,” he said.
The city manager is one of two employees answering to the city commission, Werner said. He agreed the incident negatively impacted the working relationship between Colburn and Trible-Laucht, and while he suspects the impact was likely minimal, it’s still up to the commission as their employers to do what it can to address any negative impacts.
A message for Trible-Laucht wasn’t returned Friday.
McGillivary, Shamroe and Werner each said they still have confidence in Colburn as city manager.
“As was outlined in the letter ... we think in a lot of ways that city Manager Colburn is very good at his job, he’s a good leader, especially over the last troubling and trying almost two years, and in the balance, that termination just did not seem necessary,” Shamroe said.
Colburn on Sept. 27 requested a closed session to discuss the disciplinary matter, as the state Open Meetings Act allows.
McGillivary and Shamroe each said they volunteered during that session to write the letter of reprimand — Werner said the same, adding that other commissioners didn’t object.
The three commissioners denied that the board made a decision behind closed doors, which state law forbids, and McGillivary and Shamroe pointed out the final decision is coming on Monday.
“I think the discussion revolved around where we arrived with the letter,” Shamroe said. “Again, this is why we have to take the vote in public.”
