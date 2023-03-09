TRAVERSE CITY — Medical cannabis stores and a handful of other applicants have Traverse City's approval to move toward nonmedical marijuana sales, but they're not ready to sell just yet.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette announced his office issued licenses Thursday to all 16 applicants who sought one. The lengthy review wrapped a day earlier than what Marentette previously figured to be the earliest the city would issue those licenses.
They went to all 12 medical marijuana retailers in the city — one, Thanos LLC, holds a license at 314 Munson Ave., but isn't operating — and four applicants without a medical retail license, according to the release.
Those four are Fresh Coast Provisioning, Lume Cannabis Company, Traverse City Cannabis Company and Verts LLC. Lume Cannabis Company has dispensaries across the state, including Honor and Kalkaska, while Verts Neighborhood Dispensary has locations in Colorado and Missouri — its website states a Traverse City location is "coming soon."
Before the licenseholders can start nonmedical sales — also known as adult use or recreational — they need another license from the state Cannabis Regulatory Agency, according to the announcement. Those with existing locations can expect a decision within 90 days of applying, while those who have yet to build a store should get one 90 days after construction wraps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.